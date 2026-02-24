Real Madrid vs Benfica Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

It's the second leg of the Champions League playoff, and Real Madrid are looking to book their place in the Round of 16. They hold a 1-0 lead against Benfica after their solid performance in Lisbon, and will be the favorites to advance.

Preparation for the game has not been the best, losing 2-1 against Osasuna in La Liga at the weekend. The loss, in turn, resulted in Los Blancos slipping down to second, with rivals Barcelona leapfrogging them. It was their first loss of 2026 in the league.

The Eagles won their league game 3-0, but are still seven points behind the leaders FC Porto. It feels like this Champions League game is highly important, with them also out of both domestic cup competitions.

It was a stunning strike from Vinicius Jr. that earned Alvaro Arbeloa's side the victory. However, it was another incident that took the gloss off the performance. The Brazilian accused Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni of a racial slur during the aftermath of the goal.

With an ongoing investigation by UEFA, they have made the decision to suspend the 20-year-old for one game, ruling him out of the second leg. Benfica are set to appeal, but the decision will likely stand. meaning they will be without a dangerous player.

This will be a tough game, but with it being in Madrid, they should have too much for their Portuguese opponents. Benfica will be clinging on to their 4-2 home win in the league phase, where they outperformed Los Blancos.

Real Madrid Team News

Kylian Mbappe and Trent Alexander-Arnold played in the first leg after injury and are ready to go again. Raul Asencio was suspended for that game, but he's back in the squad. It comes at a great time, with Dean Huijsen a doubt for the game with an injury.

IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Jude Bellingham, Dani Ceballos, and Eder Militao are still absent, with Rodrygo also a question mark. The Brazilian was suspended for the game in Lisbon, but was suspended regardless.

Real Madrid vs Benfica Odds

Odds courtesy of DraftKings.

Moneyline:

Real Madrid: -220

Draw: +400

Benfica: +500

Both teams to score:

Yes: -165

No: +130

Total goals:

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over -270; Under: +180)

Benfica: 1.5 (Over +205; Under: -320)

Double chance:

Real Madrid or tie: -800

Benfica or tie: +165

Benfica or Real Madrid: -550

Real Madrid vs Benfica Date

Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2025

Real Madrid vs Benfica Kick-Off Time

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. GMT (9:00 p.m. local time)

How to Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Benfica

United States: ESPN +, ESPN Deportes.

Canada: TSN+.

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 2

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Real Madrid Player Close to Contract Agreement After Recent Internal Shift

Vincent Kompany Makes Superb Comments on Vinicius Jr Incident

Lilian Thuram Accuses Jose Mourinho of “Superiority” in Vinícius Jr. Racism Row

Brazilian Side Flamengo Releases Strong Statement Backing Former Player Vinicius Jr.