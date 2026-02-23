Real Madrid Player Close to Contract Agreement After Recent Internal Shift

It was a tough weekend for Real Madrid as their loss to Osasuna and Barcelona's win over Levante saw them replaced at the top of the La Liga table. It was the first league defeat since Alvaro Arbeloa took charge, and the first time they have not won a La Liga game in 2026.

However, the appointment of Arbeloa as it stands feels like a good one. The former player was in charge of the Castilla side, but made the jump, with his contract situation kept hush-hush by the hierarchy.

One player that is said to be very happy with the current situation is forward Vinicius Jr. The appointment of Arbeloa has seen the Brazilian play some of his best football in a while now, and could mean a positive outcome for the club regarding his contract situation.

Vinicius Jr. Closer to Signing New Contract Extension

According to SPORT, the recent change in head coach has meant Vinicius Jr. is much happier at Real Madrid. Under Xabi Alonso, there was a clear tension, and reports suggested that he would hold off extending, even possibly leaving the club in the summer.

Now that is said to have changed, according to the report, with Vini Jr. being happier under Arbeloa. That has shown on the field, scoring in four consecutive games, and multiple Man of the Match perfromances.

The Brazilian will have just one year left of his contract after this current season, which has led to concern from the board about his future. Despite numerous efforts to get the 25-year-old to sign on the dotted line, the main hurdle could not be overcome.

The issue was reportedly the annual wage, which he wanted to be similar to that of Kylian Mbappe. However, the club was pushing back, suggesting that because the Frenchman signed on a free, he had a much bigger signing bonus, but their annual wages would be the same.

The other issue became the coach, which, alongside results, was one of the reasons Real Madrid moved on from Alonso. Now that Arebloa is there, Vinicius feels more love, and in turn could sign a new deal before the end of the season. His admiration for Los Blancos has never been in question, just the scenario, and that feels secure as it stands.

