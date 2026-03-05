Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Predicted Lineup for La Liga Clash With Major Reshuffle

Real Madrid play on Friday evening in their La Liga clash against Celta Vigo, ahead of their Tuesday Champions League tie against Manchester City. It's a must-win for Los Blancos, who sit four-points behind Barevloan heading into Matchday 27.

It was already a tough match on paper, but with all the missing players for Alvaro Arbeloa, it becomes even harder. Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, Eder Militao, and Dani Ceballos were already out of the game, and have been joined by Rodrygo after he suffered an ACL tear against Getafe.

Arbeloa also confirmed in his press conference that David Alaba will be missing. It's not only injuries, but Los Blancos also have three players suspended. Dean Huijsen and Alvaro Carreras reach the yellow card limit for a one-game suspension. Franco Mastantuono's red card for dissent has meant a two-game suspension.

Raul Asencio and Eduardo Camavinga are back in training and should be available, which means some good news for Arbeloa ahead of the team that beat them 2-0 at the Bernabeu in December.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Celta Vigo (4-1-2-1-2)

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

GK: Thibaut Courtois - No clean sheet in his last three games for Courtois, but he has been one of the best players in all of those games.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - Arbeloa could start Dani Carvajal here, feels like a 50/50 call, but could favor Trent.

CB - Raul Asencio - Asencio is back training after his head injury, and with only two available senior center-backs, he should start if fully recovered..

CB: Antonio Rudiger - The German is the second available center-back, and with it being a must-win game, they both should start.

LB: Fran Garcia - With Alvaro Carreras injured, it could be Fran Garcia who starts at left-back. However, don't rule out Ferland Mendy or youngster Víctor Valdepeñas.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

CDM: Aurélien Tchouaméni - The Frenchman must be careful as he is one yellow card away from a suspension after his yellow card against Getafe.

CM: Fede Valverde - Valverde will continue as captain unless Carvajal starts. Was one of the better players against Getafe.

CM: Eduardo Camavinga - After suffering from a severe toothache, Camavinga is back in training and could come straight back into the starting lineup.

CAM: Arda Guler - Guler could have been a possible candidate to drop to the bench, and still could despite all the absences. Brahim Diaz could start in his place.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

ST: Gonzalo Garcia - With not many options, it feels likely that Garcia will start again, unless Arbeloa trusts one of the youth players.

ST: Vinicius Jr. - The Brazilian is one of the only big stars left due to injury and needs to become the guy when it comes to goal contributions.