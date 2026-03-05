Transcript: Álvaro Arbeloa Discusses Absentees Ahead of Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo

Real Madrid face Celta Vigo, looking to avoid a third game without a win in the league. The two consecutive losses have put them in a hole, and this feels like a must-win to start getting themselves out of it.

Los Blancos are set to have a long list of players unavailable due to injuries and suspensions. Alvaro Arbeloa revealed another player who will not be available for the game.

Arbeloa also answered questions on the form of the team, and asked if this game was a 'cup final' for his side when it comes to the league title pursuit.

Arbeloa spoke to the media ahead of the La Liga game against Celta Vigo. Read on to know what he said (via RealMadrid.com).

“We are facing an away game that will not be easy at all against a great team and a coach who is doing things wonderfully well. It is a well-prepared team that is playing with a lot of confidence. They come from winning four games and are really playing good football. It’s a stadium where there’s always a great atmosphere every time Real Madrid visits. So, it will be another very tough and demanding away game.” Alvaro Arbeloa

Q: Is it a final?

Arbeloa: “We know what we’re up against, we’re aware, and we were in the two matches we couldn’t win. We know the level we have to reach if we want to succeed against a great opponent and that it depends a lot on ourselves and the level we deliver. For us, the past doesn’t exist, and we’re only thinking about Balaídos.”

Q: On Mbappé:

Arbeloa: “I talk to him every day. Of course, we are keeping track of how he’s doing and how he feels. Each day he’s getting better; it’s a process where we’re taking it day by day, observing his sensations, but it’s all good news as of today. He’s improving more and more.”

Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius and Rodrygo before the Champions League second leg clash with Atletico Madrid last year

Q: Situation in case we can’t fight for the League and Champions:

Arbeloa: “We’re playing tomorrow. Let us go into a tough match like tomorrow’s with the hope of taking all three points. There are 36 points left to play for, and we’re 4 points behind, not 18. That’s the only thing we need to focus on. We don’t want to think about situations that haven’t happened yet. And no matter what happens, this is Real Madrid. As long as we can mathematically fight, we will. And if there ever comes a moment when we can’t mathematically fight, we’ll keep fighting. That’s what this club is about. I don’t understand Real Madrid in any other way than to keep fighting. That’s what we’re going to do.”

Q: On the Atmosphere:

Arbeloa: “I understand that, after two defeats like the ones we've suffered, the atmosphere may not be the most positive, but within the dressing room, we are very aware that there is still a lot of La Liga left, and we are going to fight every match to earn the three points and win it.”

Q: Season without trophies:

Arbeloa: “I’m only thinking about the Celta match. It’s the only thing on my mind right now, it’s what I’m focused on, and what I’m working on with my players. I’m not thinking about anything else.”

Q: Explanation for the defeats:

Arbeloa: “It’s not that I don’t like it, it’s just that I understand that the important thing is not to explain the failure, but to win. There’s no point in explaining why you’ve lost. At Real Madrid, the only thing that matters is winning the next match. Of course, I could talk about learning processes, but as I’ve said, it wouldn’t be very useful. I’m fully aware that the team can play better; we have a great squad. Tomorrow we are going to play a very difficult match with many absences. From my side, I have confidence that we have enough players to win matches, play better, give more of ourselves, and have a more ambitious mindset in line with what this badge represents. Until the last day I’m here, I will fight to make that happen. I have no other goal in mind.”

Q: Absences for tomorrow:

Arbeloa: “I was going to say that it makes it easier for me because I have less to think about. We have confidence, and that’s what I convey to my players. This is Real Madrid, we don’t make excuses. We must rise to the challenges. As professionals, I want us to be judged when things get tough. When you win and everyone plays well, it’s very easy to wear this jersey. Now is the time to show ourselves. It’s in these moments that we see if we are worthy of wearing this jersey and this badge.”

Q: Treatment of Bellingham and Mbappé:

Arbeloa: “Everything related to the injuries of Bellingham and Mbappé is perfectly organized by the medical services of Real Madrid and the physical preparation department. They’ve been in London and Paris with professionals from the club’s medical service. Absolutely everything is supervised by Real Madrid.”

Q: Explanation for the lack of consistency:

Arbeloa: “The main problem is that it’s not easy. We haven’t had enough time to work on everything we’d like to. In 50 days, we’ve likely had more matches than training sessions. The players’ adaptation to what we are asking of them is what it is. We need to be able to achieve more consistency in performance, not only in results, which is very important, but also in the ideas we want to have on the pitch.”

IMAGO / AOP.Press

Q: On Huijsen:

Arbeloa: “With regard to Huijsen and Mastantuono, I’m very clear. In the case of Mastantuono, the Juvenil A of Real Madrid is full of players his age. And Huijsen, who is an international player, could easily be playing for Castilla. I remember when Vini Jr. arrived, what was said about him, and look where he is now, with two Champions League titles and being one of the best players in the world. We need to be very patient with players of that level and potential regarding what they are doing in their first season at Real Madrid. This is not just any team; it’s the most demanding one. They are doing a great job and have all my trust. They have tremendous abilities and will be very important, not only in the future but also in the present. I would love for the fans to understand each player and support them, demanding work and effort from them. This is a sport of mistakes, and these types of experiences will surely help them grow. Great nights await us with them, and from here, I give them all my support and confidence.”

Q: Lack of prominence of Brahim:

Arbeloa: “Nothing has happened. Surely he’s playing less than he deserves, and that’s my responsibility. He trains very well; there’s no need to discuss his qualities or what he has done with his national team or during his many years at Real Madrid. I’m sure I can get much more out of him than I currently am. It’s something I need to work on, and I will make the effort so that he can give us more than he is, because he has the ability to do so.”

Q: Asensio and Alaba:

Arbeloa: “Alaba won’t make it, Asensio we believe will. If neither Alaba nor Asensio were available, one of the academy players like Diego Aguado or Lamini would play, but I think Asensio will be available for tomorrow’s match.”