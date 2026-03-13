Real Madrid vs Elche Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

It's a couple of days removed from Real Madrid's epic performance against Manchester City, but focus shifts to the league, where they welcome 17th-placed Elche to the Bernabeu on March 14.

Los Blancos are still in the title race, just four points behind rivals Barcelona. This is despite losing two of their last three games, with the victory in the last game against Celta Vigo on the road. It was a late Fede Valverde strike, keeping their league chances alive.

The top two will meet later in the season, so the team needs to keep stacking the wins to put pressure on Barca. They could channel their performance in mid-week, which saw one of their best of the season, beating Manchester City 3-0 in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16.

It was a Valverde hat trick, with the vice captain in excellent form and leading by example. It has been said that Alvaro Arbeloa could rest a handful of players ahead of the second leg this coming Tuesday.

That could be due to facing Elche, a team that has not won in their last 10 games, losing six of those. After a decent start to the season, the poor run of form has seen them drop just out of the relegation places. They did earn a 2-2 draw in the reverse game, but that was when they were playing well.

Real Madrid Team News

As mentioned in his press conference, Kylian Mbappe will not be part of the squad against Elche. He will keep working to be available for Manchester City. Jude Bellingham is also out, but Eder Militao is back training, but the game likely comes too soon for the Brazilian.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Alvaro Carreras and Dean Huijsen are back after being suspended for the Celta Vigo game. The former missed the Champions League game with an injury, so he may still be missing. Fran Garcia may start as Ferland Mendy picked up another injury against Manchester City.

Real Madrid vs Elche Odds

Odds courtesy of DraftKings.

Moneyline:

Real Madrid: -320

Draw: +500

Elche: +750

Both teams to score:

Yes: -135

No: +110

Total goals:

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over -360; Under: +225)

Elche: 1.5 (Over +270; Under: -450)

Double chance:

Real Madrid or tie: -1200

Elche or tie: +230

Real Madrid or Elche: -750

Real Madrid vs Elche Date

Date: Saturday, March 14, 2025

Real Madrid vs Elche Kick-Off Time

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. GMT (9:00 p.m. local time)

How to Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Elche

United States: ESPN +, ESPN Deportes.

Canada: TSN+.

United Kingdom: Disney+

