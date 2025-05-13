Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Official Squad Announced For La Liga Match, With No Vinicius Jr.
Real Madrid face Mallorca in La Liga on May 14, the first of three games under Carlo Ancelotti for the last time. The title race is not mathematically over, but Barca need one win, so going out with good results is the best it can get for Los Blancos.
Thanks to a lengthy injury list, Ancelotti will have to play the final three matches without most of his players. Forward Vinicius Jr. and Lucas Vazquez are the latest to be ruled out, and the former has been filling in at right-back.
Academy players Mario Rivas, David Jiménez, and Víctor Muñoz are the latest to get call-ups to the senior team. Could they feature from the bench with all the injuries?
Real Madrid Squad for Mallorca Game:
Goalkeepers : Courtois, Lunin, and Sergio Mestre.
Defenders: Vallejo, Fran García, Asencio, Youssef, Jacobo, David Jiménez and Mario Rivas.
Midfielders: Bellingham, Valverde, Modrić, Arda Güler, Ceballos, and Chema.
Forwards: Mbappé, Endrick, Brahim, Gonzalo and Víctor Muñoz.
