Carlo Ancelotti Eyes Bold Move, Real Madrid Legend Will Return to Brazil [Report]
Brazil have officially named Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager. The Brazilian federation confirmed that Ancelotti’s final match in charge of Real Madrid will be their last La Liga game of the season against Real Sociedad.
He’ll begin his role with Brazil on May 26. One of his first reported moves is expected to involve bringing a former Real Madrid player back into the national team setup.
MORE: Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti Appointed as Brazil Coach
Some of the names expected to be part of Brazil’s future under the Italian coach include Real Madrid legend Casemiro along with Antony, and Neymar. According to information obtained by Diario AS, the Manchester United midfielder has already been contacted by Ancelotti about returning to the national team.
The 65-year-old reportedly values players who have stepped up for their clubs or bring off-the-pitch influence and experience that can help improve results.
Plenty of players could come in and out of Ancelotti’s call-ups leading up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, especially with the limited time he’ll have to test the players who will represent Brazil in the tournament.
While he’s likely to favor experienced veterans who’ve played at the highest level, there could still be a few surprises in the squad for the World Cup.
