Real Madrid vs Osasuna: Predicted Lineup for La Liga Clash with Chance of Rotation

Real Madrid travel to Pamplona to face mid-table Osasuna in La Liga, a team unbeaten in their previous five games. They are also a team who have not lost at home for two months, so a difficult game for Los Blancos.

The second-leg of the Champions League playoff is four days after the game, and with a slender lead heading back to the Bernabeu. Alvaro Arbeloa may make some changes to the starting lineup. However, this is also a chance to go five points clear of Barcelona before they play.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger, and Kylian Mbappe have played a few games since their return from injury. However, they could be candidates to be rested ahead of that crucial European game.

The midfield players have also had a big overload of games, so there could be some changes in the central positions. It's a difficult balance in not wanting to disrupt the balance of the squad after a positive stretch of results.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Osasuna (4-1-2-1-2)

IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

GK: Thibaut Courtois - The Belgian was not as busy as the last game in Lisbon, but still earned a valuable clean sheet against Benfica.

RB: Dani Carvajal - Having played a big chunk of minutes since his return from injury, Trent may be rested with Dani Carvajal getting a start and captaining the side.

CB - Raul Asencio - Asencio missed the game through suspension in mid-week, and could come in with the injury to Huijsen.

CB: Antonio Rudiger - Arbeloa may have wanted to rest Rudiger, but the injury to Huijsen likely means he starts with Asencio.

LB: Alvaro Carreras - If Carvajal does not come in for Trent, Fran Garcia or Ferland Mendy could start in favor of Carreras. It would be hard to change the left-back position given his form.

CDM: Aurélien Tchouaméni - The Frenchman has played a high amount of minutes this season, but he is a big cog in how the team plays, so this game feels important for him to start.

IMAGO / DeFodi Images

CM: Fede Valverde -We have seen the best of Valverde since his return to midfield, and if he can help it, Arbeloa will keep him there.

CM: Eduardo Camavinga - Ceballos is an option to replace one of the midfielders, but this midfield four have been brilliant over the past few weeks.

CAM: Arda Guler - Guler has been excellent since he got back into the starting lineup. Can he add to his 12 assists this season?

ST: Kylian Mbappe - Arbeloa confirmed Mbappe is in a good place after his knee problems. Can he mark his La Liga return with a goal?

ST: Vinicius Jr. - The Brazilian scored the all-important goal against Benfica, and now has scored in his last three appearances.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Real Madrid vs Osasuna Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

Transcript: Álvaro Arbeloa Backs Vinicius Jr. Ahead of Real Madrid vs Osasuna

Vincent Kompany Makes Superb Comments on Vinicius Jr Incident

Lilian Thuram Accuses Jose Mourinho of “Superiority” in Vinícius Jr. Racism Row