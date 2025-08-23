Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream, & Odds
Real Madrid take on Real Oviedo on August 24 at the Carlos Tartiere Stadium, the second La Liga game of the season. It's the first time the two teams have met for over 20 years after Los Azules gained promotion last season via the playoffs.
Xabi Alonso took charge of his first La Liga game against Osasuna, with the team recording a 1-0 win. It wasn't a vintage performance, but a Kylian Mbappe penalty ensured all three points for the white team. Los Blancos found it tough against a team that sat deep and looked to frustrate Alonso's team. That could happen again when they face Oviedo, so they must find a way to break them down.
Real Oviedo's first game back in La Liga since 2001 saw them take on a strong Villarreal side. An early red card for Alberto Reina made it an uphill task, losing 2-0 on the road. Back in front of their fans, they will be looking to get a surprise result over the mighty Real Madrid.
The last time the two teams met was in 2003, when Los Blancos won 4-0 in a Copa del Rey third round. The last time they faced off in La Liga, it finished 1-1 at the Carlos Tartiere Stadium, a score the home team will surely take again.
Here are the last five La Liga meetings between the two sides:
Date
Result
June 10, 2001
Real Oviedo 1-1 Real Madrid
January 14, 2001
Real Madrid 4-0 Real Oviedo
March 4, 2000
Real Oviedo 1-1 Real Madrid
October 17, 1999
Real Madrid 2-2 Real Oviedo
May 16, 1999
Real Madrid 2-1 Real Oviedo
Real Madrid Team News vs Real Oviedo
Xabi Alonso has no new injury concerns, with Jude Bellingham, Endrick, and Ferland Mendy still on the injury list. Eduardo Camavinga was hoping to be back for the game, and he will undoubtedly face a fitness test before the squad is announced.
Center-back Antonio Rudiger was suspended for the game against Osasuna, and he will now be back in the thoughts of Xabi Alonso. he will likely start on the bench with Eder Militao and Dean Huijsen beginning the first game and playing well. If he does revert to a back three, he may get the nod ahead of Raul Asencio.
Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid Odds
Let's have a look at the odds and prediction ahead of the game (Odds via Draftkings).
Moneyline:
Real Oviedo: +800
Draw: +400
Real Madrid: -340
Both teams to score:
Yes: +120
No: -150
Total goals:
Real Oviedo: 1.5 (Over: +425; Under: -1000)
Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over: -235; Under: +160 )
Double chance:
Real Oviedo or tie: +250
Real Oviedo or Real Madrid: -650
Real Madrid or tie: -1800
Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid Date
Date: Sunday, August 24, 2025
Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid Kick-Off Time
Time: 3:30 p.m. EST (12:30 p.m. PST, 9:30 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid
United States: ESPN +, ESPN Deportes.
Canada: TSN2, TSN+.
United Kingdom: La Liga TV (via Premier Sports and Amazon Prime Video)
