Real Madrid Given Yet Another Injury Setback

On Monday evening, Real Madrid fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Getafe in La Liga, as they saw their chances of winning the La Liga title slip further away on an incredibly frustrating evening at the Bernabeu.

Missed chances, poor individual performances, suspensions, it had all the ingredients of an awful night at the office, something that has become far too common with Los Blancos over the last 18 months or so.

Well, just when you think things couldn't get any worse, they do. Indeed, as it has been confirmed that forward Rodrygo has sustained an ACL injury.

Rodrygo Out for Significant Time

Rodrygo during the game against Getafe | IMAGO / PsnewZ

Rodrygo has just returned from injury, making the bench against Getafe. he came on in the second half, but he is set to miss more time after picking up another injury.

The club statement reads: "Rodrygo has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and a rupture of the lateral meniscus of the right leg."

Before we go into the ramifications for Alvaro Arbeloa's side, it's worth mentioning how awful this must be personally for Rodrygo. To suffer an ACL injury at any time is horrendous, but especially in a World Cup year. Just the other day, it was reported that the Real Madrid forward had a guaranteed spot at this summer's tournament under his former club manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Rodrygo and Carlo Ancelotti in December of 2024 | IMAGO / Naushad

Let's wish him the speediest recovery possible. It is being reported by journalist Arancha Rodriguez that the 25-year-old will be out for ten months. If that is the case, then not only is his season over, but his 2026 as a whole would also be over. Just absolutely brutal. Let's hope he has the right people around him to get him through this.

As for the team as a whole, what does the situation now look like? Well, Franco Mastantuono picked up a red card in last night's defeat, and Kylian Mbappe is injured. So the depth in the forward areas suddenly looks extremely thin.

There is the possibility that we see Federico Valverde play off the right as he has done recently. We could also see Arda Guler play off the right-hand side, but he lacks the athleticism to play wide, you feel. Plus, with Jude Bellingham injured, he is playing a lot of minutes centrally. It could be the chance for Brahim Diaz to try and shake off his AFCON nightmare with a run in the team.

Whatever the solution, the current predicament is far from ideal for anyone concerned, and you worry about the immediate future of the team. Let's see. Once again, a speedy recovery to Rodrygo, and let's hope we see him as soon as physically possible.