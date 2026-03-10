Real Madrid take on Manchester City at the Bernabeu, the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16. The second leg is next week, with Los Blancos needing a good result to take to England.

Alvaro Arbeloa was asked about the upcoming game being his first as head coach against Pep Guardiola, having played against him as a player.

The head coach also updated us on Kylian Mbappe and Eduardo Camavinga, while also discussing the academy players.

"It will be a tough game against a great opponent, with great players and a great coach. It’s a very exciting and highly anticipated match for the fans. We are fully aware that we need them with the sole objective of winning the game, which is how we’re going to approach it on the pitch. We are very motivated. You all know how special the Champions League is for all of us, and with that mindset, desire, and enthusiasm, we want to play this game." Alvaro Arbeloa

Q: Is Real Madrid the favorite in the knockout round?

Arbeloa: “If I said before that Madrid is always the favorite, that’s what I believe. We are Real Madrid, and we never feel less than anyone. It doesn’t matter the circumstances or who we face. We are Real Madrid, and we must not feel inferior to anyone. We have an opponent whose club, players, coach, and what Manchester City represents—we know their caliber. They were European champions two years ago. Every time we’ve faced them, it has been challenging, but we will approach it with great enthusiasm and look them in the eye.”

Q: Do you think a draw could be a good result tomorrow?

Arbeloa: “I believe that tomorrow we will go out to win.”

Q: Your duels with Guardiola:

Arbeloa: “He always has a surprise prepared. No matter how much you watch his teams, when there’s a game like this, you know he has something different planned, and you have to think about many of the variations he is capable of implementing, what he has used in the past, and which players he might change. I would be very surprised if there weren’t some change in his structure tomorrow in how he usually attacks or if he includes a different player from those he has used in recent weeks. One must always be prepared when facing a coach like Pep because he always tends to rethink his approaches thoroughly.”

Q: Are you motivated to face Guardiola as a coach for the first time?

Arbeloa: “I’m motivated to play a Champions knockout round like the one we have tomorrow. It’s a great motivation for all of us, even though this matchup has been repeated often and is already becoming a classic. A night like tomorrow with our fans is very motivating, and for me as a coach, facing the best coaches in the world is also motivating. It will be a great experience, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Q: The absence of Mbappé:

Arbeloa: “He’s much better. As I’ve mentioned over the past weeks, it’s a day-to-day process to see how he evolves. This entire week has been very positive, and he’s returned with great sensations. Every day he’s getting better, and we’re expecting him back very soon.”

Q: On Vini Jr.:

Arbeloa: “For us, regardless of who is on the field, as long as he is there, he’s going to be very important. We have key players missing who are fundamental to our team, some of the best in the world, who have earned their place through performance. Vini Jr. is taking on a lot of responsibility and is our offensive cornerstone. We need the best from him if we want to eliminate Manchester City.”

Q: The return of Camavinga:

Arbeloa: “He’s much better. He had a very tough week, and here we always say it’s worse than a toothache. He was very unwell, with an infection, and went several days without eating. He has been training with the group since Saturday, is in perfect condition, and is available for tomorrow.”

Q: Your reliance on the academy:

Arbeloa: “We all agree that in Vigo, all the academy players showed they have no fear, and in a situation like the one we had, everyone who stepped in contributed a lot. Thiago played an outstanding match. César brought another dimension to the team and was very incisive. Manuel Ángel was crucial with that ball. It’s not easy for anyone sitting here to rely on the academy, and that’s something people need to understand because the best players in the world are here, and to include an academy player, you have to leave out someone from the first team. It’s not easy for a Real Madrid coach, but if I do it, it’s because I’m convinced they will contribute and can perform very well. I trust them a lot, and they have great talent. People feel connected because they see the fight, passion, and heart they put in. I believe we have many players who can help us a lot and are prepared for matches like tomorrow’s. They’ve already proven it.”

Q: You’ve been in the position for two months. What’s different from the Arbeloa who started?

Arbeloa: “There’s no difference. In these two months, you grow and gain more experience with many of the things happening to us. I’m the same person, but with two months as a Real Madrid coach, which is like a master’s degree. I won’t deny it. Every day here is not only a tremendous joy but also a huge learning experience. I’m grateful for every day I spend here, and I’m definitely going to enjoy it.”

Q: What did you mean by the phrase “I’m happy for those who wanted to come” after the victory in Vigo?

Arbeloa: “When someone says they are very happy for those who wanted to come, they are saying they are very happy for those who wanted to come. Neither grammatically nor semantically does it mean that there were people who didn’t want to come. Moreover, I wanted to highlight those who made an effort and weren’t in perfect health or condition to go to Vigo. It wasn’t just one or two but several players who made a great effort to be in Vigo, to fight, to step onto the field, to perform as they did, and to be with their teammates. That’s all I said. Your interpretation is yours. I’m responsible for what I say, not for how it may be understood. If you want clarification, here it is: no player who wasn’t in Vigo stayed away because they didn’t want to come.”

Q: Guti’s comments about Arbeloa having a ‘poisoned candy’ in his hands:

Arbeloa: “I hold José in very high regard for what he means to Real Madrid and what he was as a player. I was fortunate to have him as a teammate, and he left a significant legacy here as an academy product. I respect his opinion very much, and I’m not here to evaluate the opinions of many people who comment. I take this opportunity to send him a big greeting and hope to give it to him in person soon.”