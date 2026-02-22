Transcript: Alvaro Arbeloa Looks to Future After Real Madrid's Loss to Osasuna

Real Madrid suffered their first La Liga defeat of 2026, losing 2-1 to Osasuna. It was a late goal that denied them a point, giving Barcelona the chance to move back to the top.

Alvaro Arbeloa was asked about the Osasuna penalty, with the coach slightly agreeing with the decision. He was also complimentary of the opponents, who were efficient in front of the goal.

Los Blancos must improive ahead of the second leg against Benfica in the Champions League playoff.

👔 @AArbeloa17: "There are many games left, and we have room for improvement."

Alvaro Arbeloa spoke to the media after Real Madrid's loss against Osasuna in La Liga. (per Real Madrid).

“Valverde has been making a lot of effort in many consecutive matches and with minor discomfort. He has felt what he has been experiencing in recent weeks. Rightly or wrongly, I preferred not to take risks with Valverde. After the goal, it was a decision made more with the thought of not risking and possibly injuring him.” Alvaro Arbeloa

Q: The penalty play:

Arbeloa: “From what little I have seen, I think there might have even been a foul earlier in that action. There were two very tight offside calls, and we were unlucky that both went against us. I don't think it was a good match on our part. Osasuna played their game, and the two times they shot on goal, they scored two goals. We can give and have much more quality. We need to play much better, with more intensity. We know it’s not easy to do so on both Wednesdays and Sundays, but that’s what is required of us; this is Real Madrid. We know that all away matches are very challenging. I was very aware of how difficult it would be to come to this stadium.”

Q: Is the team affected?

Arbeloa: “Nobody likes to lose, least of all us, but we are not affected by any means. Yesterday, I said this was going to be a very long season, that it had practically just begun. Even if it seems like an exaggeration, I still think there is a long way to go. The first half was one where we had quite a bit of control at times, but we lack a lot of speed in our play against any low block. Either you move the ball much faster, or they will defend you very easily. It’s something we need to keep improving and working on. We must be able to break through on both sides. Right now, we focus much of our play on the left flank, and we need to be able to do so on the other side; otherwise, we are easy to defend. We need to work a lot because we have another very important match on Wednesday.”

Q: Has the team been slow?

Arbeloa: “I haven’t said we’ve been very slow. In the first half, apart from control, we lacked moving the ball faster and creating more danger. It’s a matter of knowing what we need to do and what we want to provoke in the opponents. We need to keep insisting every match, analyzing the good things we did and what was harder for us to achieve. There are many games left, and we have a lot of room for improvement. When you’re not at 100%, anyone can beat you. We are aware of that. Every away match is going to be very difficult; opponents prepare thoroughly for the matches and give their all against us. We have to do the same.”

Q: Difficulty of stringing together two good matches

Arbeloa: “You always have to match the opponent’s intensity. It’s true that we haven’t yet managed to string together four or five matches. We were coming off three very important victories against strong opponents, doing things very well. But this isn’t about three matches; it’s about performing day by day. With the demands we face and the competitiveness of the League, just stopping at the fourth match isn’t enough. That’s what we work for.”

Q: Mbappé’s situation:

Arbeloa: “He rested last weekend, if I’m not mistaken. He didn’t play against Real Sociedad, which is not just any team. When we think he’s not fit to play, we won’t take risks. It’s not something I decide alone; I discuss it with the doctors, with him, and when he feels ready to play, we proceed.”

Q: What could the defeat mean?

Arbeloa: “I hope it doesn’t mean anything because we are playing for everything again in four days. We are aware that there are many League matches left and that it will be difficult to win them all. A team shows its strengths when difficulties arise. What cannot arise are doubts. I still have great faith in my players and the work they are doing. We need to maintain that level of demand over time, and that’s what we need to keep working on. We will try to get the best out of all the players because we will need everyone.”

