Update on Jude Bellingham's Injury Brings Bad News for Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has been missing for the last two games with a hamstring injury. The Englishman appeared to hold his hamstring after chasing down a. ball in the opening five minutes of the game against Rayo Vallecano on February 1.

The update after the game revealed that he could be out for four weeks, with a return possibly at the start of March. However, reports have suggested that it could be much longer for the 22-year-old.

According to Guillermo Rai of The Athletic, Bellingham could be out for 6-8 weeks with his injury. It was said that the player himself told a source that it could be longer.

Bellingham to Miss Crucial Games for Real Madrid

Despite being out of the last two games, Real Madrid have managed to come out with two wins, three wins if you count the Rayo Vallecano game he went off in.

The hope was that he could be back on the bench for the March 2 game against Getafe in La Liga, or at worst, the game against Celta Vigo on March 7. However, that looks to be certainly out of the question if the reports are to be believed.

With the news, it feels more like between the middle of April and the end where he could be back in action. The away game against Real Betis on April 26 could be the target. That results in being absent for crucial La Liga games, including the home game against Atletico Madrid, and the Champions League round of 16 if they qualify.

It's bad news for Real Madrid, but it's nervous times for England head coach Thomas Tuchel. The Three Lions have two games in March, which Bellingham will miss. The next two games will be after the season in preparation for the 2026 World Cup.

The star midfield may only have two months t impress Tuchel, and show he is fit enough to make the squad. The German has shown before that he takes no prisoners, and if he is not in form or fully fit, he may be left out.

It's going to be important for Bellingham to get back on the field for club and country, and fans will be hoping the report is a false alarm.

