Transcript: Alvaro Arbeloa Praises Madridistas After Real Madrid's Win Over Monaco

It was a fantastic night for Real Madrid fans as they watched their team put on a great performance in the Champions League. The 6-1 win over Monaco moved them into second place in the standings, with more teams yet to play.

It was equally as good for Alvaro Arbeloa, with it being his first Champions League game as a head coach. He was quick to praise the fans after a few more whistles were heard before the start of the game.

The Spaniard also praised Vinicius Jr. once again, with the Brazilian taking home the Man of the Match with his one goal and two assists.

Alvaro Arbeloa spoke to the media after his first Champions League game as head coach. (per Real Madrid).

“It's a night where the Bernabéu has shown that when it's behind its team, Real Madrid is better. When the Bernabéu is on our side, we are a truly great team, and on all the big nights, the players don't matter. What we've always had in common is a fantastic fanbase. Many of us have experienced it, and even some of our players have when they visited the Bernabéu playing for the other team. We need a Bernabéu that's on our side. We know the expectations are high. We know we have to be the first to play like we did today, to give our all, and to be brilliant. I'm very happy for a great night for the Bernabéu fans and for the Real Madrid players.” Alvaro Arbeloa

Q: Praise for Vini Jr.

Arbeloa: “Vini Jr. is unstoppable when this stadium is with him and the most dangerous player there is. We need Vini Jr. if we want to fight for all the trophies. I'm very happy for him because he deserves it and deserves the embrace from all the teammates and the ovation he got from the Bernabéu. The hug he gave me was for the whole of Madridismo. It wasn't a hug for the coach but for all the people who have supported him, who have been with him and who have shown their support in difficult moments. It has been a great night for Vini Jr. and for the whole Bernabéu."

Q: Focussed and happy:

Arbeloa: "We need him at 100%. He's going to be a very important player, and I need him to be happy, focused on his game, and to enjoy it. He knows he has all my faith in him to show his football and the freedom and almost the obligation to bring out all the magic he has. I've seen the crowd really get behind him, supporting him and chanting his name. Even when he almost scored a goal, they applauded him. He needs to feel loved by his people and his fans. He came here very young, and he is very emotional. For all of us who have been there and the fans have made demands on us, it's never easy. The Bernabéu crowd, if I could define it in one word, is fair, and we have seen a crowd that has rewarded the effort of the players, the goals they have scored, the plays, the sacrifice, the mentality... It was up to us to turn the situation around, and there's no better way than the way the players have done it.”

Q: The squad's hard work:

Arbeloa: "I think that if I had left the dressing room and gone to the right-hand bench, the result would have been the same. This is a victory for the players, for their talent, for the desire they are putting in, the effort, the attitude, the mentality. It's about the lads. I'm sure that's clear to me. The credit and the medals go to all of them and to the Bernabéu crowd because without this support and without this atmosphere, it's impossible to play like this. If we want to be in the running for something, we need them because every time Real Madrid have been great, it's been with a great Bernabéu."

"There are a lot of games left and this week I have had more press conferences than training sessions. I miss having more time to work with the players. They're very good, and they're helping an inexperienced coach a lot. This attitude, this mentality, and the attitude they have shown today is Real Madrid. Real Madrid goes beyond styles and tactical concepts, it is above all about character, mentality, ambition and effort. That's Real Madrid, and that's the first step we have to take".

Q: Are they favourites to win the Champions League?

Arbeloa: "Real Madrid are always favourites for everything. This is their competition. There are some great teams and there is still a world left, but this is Real Madrid and they will always be favourites in this competition."

Q: On Camavinga:

Arbeloa: “The first half the other day was bad for everyone and the first half was bad for me. If I had been able to, I would have changed the 11 players and the first one, the coach. When I make changes, I don't point the finger at anyone, I only make decisions for the good of the team. Many times you do it, looking for a different profile, energy and many reasons. Eduardo is a great football player and I'm not going to discover that now. He can play in different positions. The full-backs usually go inside and with the ball he will feel more comfortable than a normal full-back and defensively he has an exceptional physique and great abilities. I want to thank him, as well as Fede, for the effort they are making playing in a different position and putting all their qualities at the service of the team.”

Q: The work of the forwards:

Arbeloa: "Whenever the team is together and high up, they're the first ones to press, depending also on the opponents and the position of the team and the block. Both Vini Jr. and Kylian are doing a great job and we also want them to be fresh to attack. I don't want two strikers going down to chase the full-backs or the midfielders. I want them to do a good job and I want to see a team that runs together, but that both can be fresh to make the difference like they did today."

Q: Ten years ago the Castilla coach took over the team and won the Champions League

Arbeloa: "What happened at that time was historic and in the Champions League era it has never been achieved before. What Zidane did was exceptional and difficult to repeat, not only for Madrid. We're going to fight for everything this year. For the league, which we know that this weekend we have a very difficult game at Villarreal, but with Barcelona's slip-up we're a little bit closer. We'll go to Portugal to try to get that top-8 finish and have a February that allows us to continue improving, work and get to know each other because we've been together for a few days. I don't believe much in coincidences, only in work and enthusiasm."

Q: How is Arbeloa doing?

Arbeloa: “Thank you for the question. I'm very well, very happy and as excited as the first day, but I'm happy for the players, for the fans, for the Madridistas, for the club and for everyone. When we have a night like this, people are happy. I want my players to enjoy themselves and I became coach to help the players with my experience and to get the best out of them. I need them to be happy, with joy and with the unity they have shown. With all that we will be able to fight for everything.”

Q: Brahim’s return:

Arbeloa: “He had an exceptional tournament. If Morocco reached the final, it's in a very high percentage because of his tournament. I'm really looking forward to welcoming him and giving him a hug. He has shown this month and the time he has been here that he has many skills and can adapt to various positions. Tomorrow we rest and on Thursday we train. He will be with us and his teammates are looking forward to giving him a big hug and to see that unity between them makes me happy and confident for the future.”

