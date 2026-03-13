Transcript: Álvaro Arbeloa Reveals Mbappe Status Ahead of Real Madrid vs Elche

Real Madrid face Elche at the Bernabeu, looking to transfer their Champions League performance into La Liga, where they have won one of their last three games.

Ahead of the game, Alvaro Arbeloa updated the media and the fans on Kylian Mbappe, with the Frenchman missing the last four games through a knee injury.

He continued his praise for players after the huge Champions League win over Manchester City, including goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

"We're approaching it with the mentality that we're playing for the league title. We know it's a very important match at our stadium. We want an atmosphere very similar to the one we had last Wednesday." Alvaro Arbeloa

Q: Extra effort:

Arbeloa: "We're going to field the best possible team to beat Elche. I have no doubt about it. I'm not thinking about anything other than tomorrow's match at nine o'clock tonight. The players have to go home exhausted after every game, recover, and be ready for the next one; that's their job. A very demanding job, which isn't easy, that's why they're here, because they're Real Madrid players. They have to be able to give their best every three days and be prepared to run, fight, and work like they did on Wednesday."

Q: Mbappé's recovery:

Arbeloa: "I think he's getting better every day. His progress is in line with the plan we made when we decided to stop training, when we did all the tests together with the medical staff and the fitness department. It's clear that it also depended a lot on his daily progress, but I see him doing very well. He won't be available tomorrow, but we're confident he'll be ready to travel to Manchester."

Q: Praise for Courtois:

Arbeloa: “I’ve played with some of the best goalkeepers in the world. I think they haven’t just been some of the best goalkeepers in the world, but they’ve come to be considered some of the best goalkeepers in history, but what Thibaut Courtois is doing I haven’t seen from anyone else. I said it the other day and I stand by it: for me there’s no debate with any goalkeeper and we’re surely looking at the best goalkeeper in Real Madrid ’s history, in my opinion.”

Q: Rest periods:

Arbeloa: "I only have players who have raised their hands, ready to make another effort. They are very committed people, and we know how important tomorrow's match is. We have nothing else on our minds but beating a fantastic team tomorrow. They've had a week off to prepare for the match, to see how we played against Manchester City, to have a very clear game plan, and to have much more energy in their legs than we do. We are Real Madrid; they are special players, made of different stuff, and we have to show that tomorrow. I think that if we can be a great team again, like we were last Wednesday, with that mentality and that camaraderie, we can win any match. That has to be our goal every day."

Q: More distance covered against Manchester City:

Arbeloa: "The data I have doesn't tell me that. What I've seen is that we covered very similar distances, a little less in total distance and a little more in high-intensity sprints. I think all those physical statistics are always striking, but many other things also matter. Football isn't just explained by physical aspects, but also by tactics, quality, and mentality. To win a match, you don't just need to run. Nowadays, it's very important, but we're a team that normally covers less total distance than our opponents."

"At high intensity and in sprints, we often outrun our opponents because of the type of players we have. That statistic doesn't overly concern me. I want to see a team with the same mentality as the other day. You could see we provided a lot of support, we worked for our teammates, we sacrificed ourselves, and we fought for every ball. The players gave their all, and that has to be our mentality. That's Real Madrid, it's our DNA. We have to try to make sure it's not just a one-off. Regardless of the competition or the opponent, that has to be our objective."

Q: Plans with Mbappé before the international break:

Arbeloa: "You're taking me too far afield. I want him to be able to travel to Manchester. We'll see how he feels tomorrow and on Sunday, when we'll make a final decision. Hopefully, he'll be there and can play against Atlético. As for France, we'll deal with that when the time comes."

Q: Are you worried about Manuel Ángel's physique?

Arbeloa: "For me, Manuel Ángel's size is the size of his heart, an enormous heart. I've been very lucky in my football career to play with wonderful footballers. We've been world and European champions with people who weren't even 1.70 meters tall, and nobody worried about whether they were tall, short, or what they looked like. They were sensational players. You have to be one in a sport with an exceptional and sensational physique."

"Manuel Ángel has no problem, and he won't have any, being an elite player, a First Division player, because of his physique; he's a very brave lad. We also saw in Vigo how he won that duel on the ground. He's a player with exceptional flair; he can play on both wings with great technical ability and mobility. I'm not going to say he's one of my favorites, which he is, but he's a lad I have a lot of faith in, and the minutes he played the other day weren't easy. I hope he can continue to get playing time and show what a great player he is."

Q: The youth academy players:

Arbeloa: "The lads have to keep working the way they are, with a lot of humility. They're in a period of growth and taking advantage of opportunities. There's a lot of focus on them because they're doing very well, but they mustn't lose that humility and mentality that has brought them this far. They've arrived through hard work, effort, commitment, and talent. That's what they must continue doing. As long as they keep doing that, they'll earn their playing time on the pitch. I think everyone agrees on the great performance Thiago is giving us. For now, he's staying here, just like many of them, such as Manuel Ángel or César, who are contributing a lot when they've come on. You might see some more tomorrow. I'm very happy to have them all with us, and as we get more players back, we'll see what happens with them."

Q: On criticism:

Arbeloa: "I don't bask in praise. I know that the next stumble we have, which I hope is a long way off or never comes, will again leave me under scrutiny. The next change I make will be questioned, as is normal. It's not about me, it's about being in this position. I believe the pressure has always been immense, and criticism is inherent to this role. People who have been here and won several Champions Leagues in a row throughout their tenure have faced a lot of criticism and doubt, which, for me, is often incomprehensible. The only thing I'm thinking about is beating Elche and making sure my players are in good form, because they are the ones who matter. What I have to do is get the best out of all of them."

Q: Changing your mindset depending on the demands:

Arbeloa: "It's very complicated, of course it's not easy. You have to ensure that the self-imposed demands we have match the motivation from the other day. It happens to all teams. You certainly won't see the same Elche tomorrow as you've been seeing in recent weeks because they're coming to the Santiago Bernabéu to play against Real Madrid. That's why it's so important and difficult to be a Real Madrid player, to be so demanding of yourself, to have a winning mentality, to know that you have to go out there and give your all. We'll approach the game tomorrow with that level of intensity. There are no doubts or excuses for not playing a great match and getting the three points."