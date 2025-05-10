Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead Of Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Every El Clasico holds importance, but the one on May 11 is crucial for both teams. Real Madrid sit four points behind their rivals at the top of La Liga, knowing three points are essential in the title race.
Head coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media ahead of the game at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium, with reports suggesting his departure will be announced after the game.
Ancelotti addressed the media ahead of the match. Read on to know what he said (via Real Madrid).
In these types of matches, you have to do things well and defend well because Barcelona pushes you back into your own half, but when you have the ball, you have to take advantage of their weaknesses because no team is perfect. They've had a great season, but there's a lot at stake, and you have to manage the little details well, the timing, defend and attack well... All the little details, like in every Clásico.- Carlo Ancelotti
Q: Will set pieces be key?
Ancelotti: Over the last two years, we've done well from set pieces. We have two very good takers in Modrić and Arda , and very good headers like Tchouameni , although we're missing Rüdiger, who has scored many goals from set pieces. There are many important aspects: how to create damage to their high line in transitions, being aware of offside traps... We've worked on and talked to the players about it. If they listen to me, it will turn out well.
Q: On winning the League
Ancelotti: Winning a league title is very complicated, not as much as a Champions League title , but it requires continuity, and the fact that we're able to achieve it explains very well what tomorrow's match will be like. Both teams have a lot at stake. If they win tomorrow, they'll have a better chance of winning it than us, but if we win, the League opens up, and anything can happen in the last three matches.
Q: Could Barcelona be affected by elimination from the Champions League?
Ancelotti: That's what football is. When you suffer a setback, there's a great opportunity to react and recover. It's normal for it to affect you, but football gives you the opportunity to react immediately. I watched the match, and it was fantastic, evenly matched and competitive between teams with different characteristics. We have to congratulate Inter, but Barcelona came very close to reaching the final. If they had won, no one would be able to say anything. We have to congratulate PSG and Inter because they're going to play a beautiful, even final, with no favorites today.
Q: On Rodrygo
Ancelotti: He's trained well all week and is recovering from last week's feverish training. We don't have many options in the starting eleven because so many players are out. He's an important option for us, like Arda.
Q: Who will be the replacement if the center-backs get injured?
Ancelotti: Jacobo and Vallejo will be on the bench and available. They can be a replacement for the center-backs.
Q: On rumors about his future
Ancelotti: It's not that complicated to prepare for these matches because there's no need to prepare the players. You have to give them the clearest possible ideas about how they should play the match. What's happening around us hasn't affected us at all this week. We're fine and very confident. No problems.
Q: Is the honeymoon with Real Madrid over?
Ancelotti: The honeymoon never ends with this club. It will continue forever. Both Real Madrid and Milan are teams that stay in my heart more than others because of the time I've spent here and because I feel so good here. It's like relationships. At first, there's a lot of passion, and when it subsides, affection and other things increase. The honeymoon will last until the last day of my life.
Q: Which three games will you remember from the 349 you've coached here?
Ancelotti: I won't forget Lisbon, Paris, and London. We've done well in most of them, but in some it's better to forget what we did on the pitch.
Q: Is he (Ancelotti) the coach who best represents Real Madrid's DNA?
Ancelotti: I don't know. Real Madrid is a special club that deserves a special attitude from everyone who works here. It's what I've always tried to do every day.
Q: On Xabi Alonso
Ancelotti: I've read that you're leaving Bayer Leverkusen. You've done a fantastic job there, and all doors are open to you because you've proven to be one of the best coaches in the world.
