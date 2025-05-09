La Liga to Deploy Extensive Security for the Final El Clasico of the Season
The final El Clasico of the season takes place on May 11, and it has huge La Liga title implications. A win for Barcelona would put them one win away from reclaiming the title, while a win for Real Madrid would put them one point behind their rivals with three games remaining.
The game is one of the biggest rivalries in soccer, and always has a significant security presence. However, La Liga will increase that further, adding 500 more security personnel to the game. They will mainly be monitoring the entrances to the stadium.
A La Liga representative explained the reasoning behind the heavier presence at training (per Mundo Deportivo).
If a fan shows up wearing a Real Madrid shirt in the Barcelona area or vice versa, it could cause a problem. We have to monitor them. If they're detected, they have to be relocated. It's not advisable during a high-risk match to leave items that could cause problems. We have to handle it politely.- La Liga representative
The Montjuic Olympic Stadium holds 50,000 people, the new home for Barca, while the Nou Camp continues to be renovated. The extra 500 security presence is on top of the Mossos d'Esquadra (Spanish Police) and the Guardia Urbana (Urban Guard).
Spain is not known for clashes between fan bases, and very few reports exist in recent years. There has been one reported clash between fans this season during a domestic game, the fewest since the 2015-16 season.
