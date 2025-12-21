Transcript: Xabi Alonso Praises Mbappe After Real Madrid's La Liga Win Vs Sevilla

Real Madrid secured a vital three points against Sevilla, winning 2-0. It was also crucial for head coach Xabi Alonso, who has faced criticism over the past few months. Heading into the winter break, it eases some of that until 2026.

Xabi Alonso praised striker Kylian Mbappe after he matched the goal-scoring record of Cristiano Ronaldo in a calendar year. He was also asked about the whistles aimed at Vinicius Jr.

It will be a huge second part of the season for the first-year head coach, who will need to find some consistency on the field to win trophies.

Xabi Alonso spoke to the media after the win against Sevilla at the Bernabeu (per Real Madrid).

“The priority was to win, although some things didn't go as we expected and others came a little closer. We have the three points, and after winning in Vitoria and today, the situation allows us to face 2026 in a league position to fight for everything, and now we want to complement that with the improvements we want to make.” Xabi Alonso

Q: Praise for Mbappé:

Alonso: “A player with that ambition and desire is always great for the team and his teammates whenever he’s on the pitch. Today he equaled a historic record, like Cristiano Ronaldo’s. I congratulate him on that and encourage him to start 2026 strong.”

Q: Regarding the boos directed at Vini Jr.

Alonso: “The fans are sovereign and free to express their opinion. It was a difficult match given our recent form. There are things we can improve, but I value the team's current situation considering the injuries we have. Now we're going to use this time to rest and start the year stronger. I greeted everyone, we said our goodbyes, and we didn't discuss the matter.”

Q: How does your team play?

Alonso: “You journalists are the ones who write the headlines, but as I told your colleague, we know where we stand and we have the drive and self-criticism to play better. We know this isn't our level and we want to improve. I'm not here to comment on your headlines.”

Q: Have you identified the problem?

Alonso: "We need to improve in several areas: when we don't have the ball and when we do, giving the game a different intention and rhythm, and combining control with more directness. Today we arrived with many players out, the lads made a great effort and many were pushed to their limits. I'm not satisfied with today's level because I know that in the future, when we recover energy and players, we'll be able to distribute the workload more effectively and improve."

“Many factors are coming together. Today we had nine players out, I think, between injuries and suspensions. It's happening to us and to other clubs in Europe as well. You have to live with it and you have to be critical, but you have to put the current situation into context.”

Q: Are you feeling up to it?

Alonso: “My mood doesn’t change from one day to the next. I understand and analyze the game. I’m also constructively critical, but I put it into context, considering where we came from and what’s coming in January.”

Q: Requests for 2026:

Alonso: “I’d like to start getting people back and have more players so we don’t have to play so close to the edge. I’m ready for whatever comes. I’m not one to make many demands.”

Q: On Injuries:

Alonso: "There are many factors. It's not just one. With the heavy workload, you run a higher risk of injury. It happened to us recently with Militão, and that penalizes you a lot. Both Trent and Carva are injured, and Fede couldn't play today. You have to rely on creativity, and I value the players' effort."

