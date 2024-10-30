Ballon d'Or 2024 Organizer France Football Sheds Light On Vinicius Jr’s Award Snub
Vincent Garcia, chief editor of France Football and a key figure in organizing the annual Ballon d’Or ceremony, has addressed Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr missing out on the men’s Ballon d'Or award.
Despite being the favorite to scoop the award ahead of the event, the Brazilian forward, whose 24 goals and 11 assists helped Real Madrid lift La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, and the Spanish Super Cup last season, lost out to Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri.
Upon learning about Rodri’s win hours before the gala, Real Madrid representatives, including Vinicius, boycotted the ceremony. The club claimed they were disrespected and opted against attending the event in Paris, France.
Speaking with L'Equipe, Garcia suggested that Vinicius Jr's chances were hindered because of various other Real Madrid stars on this year’s Ballon d’Or shortlist.
“Obviously, Vinicius surely suffered from the presence of Bellingham and Carvajal in the Top 5 because, mathematically, that took some points away from him,” Garcia said.
The winner of the annual Ballon d’Or is voted for by an international jury of 100 journalists.
“This also sums up Real Madrid's season, which took between three and four players [to the top 30] and the juries distributed their decisions among them, which benefited Rodri,” Garcia added. (H/T Forbes)
Meanwhile, Garcia claimed he had “a lot of pressure” from Real Madrid, but he always remained clear and fair. However, he feels his silence may have taken Los Blancos “to the limit.”
“But it was the same as with the others,” Garcia explained. “I was very unpleasantly surprised by its absence.”
