UEFA Slam Real Madrid For Skipping Ballon D’or Gala Due to Vinicius Jr Snub
UEFA have responded to Real Madrid's decision to not attend the Ballon d'Or gala due to Vinicius Jr not winning the award.
The Brazilian forward was one of the favorites to lift the honor, but finished second behind Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri. Upon knowing beforehand that Vinicius won't be winning the Ballon d'Or, Real Madrid decided to not attend the event at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France on Monday, October 28.
A senior UEFA executive has now reacted to the decision, criticizing Real Madrid's stance. As per Relevo, Los Blancos believe the award has lost its credibility since UEFA's collaboration with France football. The governing body's executive said on the matter:
"If they say something like that, that says everything about them. And then it does not deserve any further comment from us."- UEFA executive
Vinicius Jr was one of Real Madrid's main players last season as the Spanish giants shone bright in domestic and European football, winning La Liga and UEFA Champions League. The Brazilian led the team's attack from the front, bagging 24 goals and 11 assists in 39 appearances. His efforts, though, weren't enough.
Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, meanwhile, was a crucial piece in the Manchester City and Spain sides that won the Premier League and UEFA Euro 2024 respectively. Jude Bellingham finished third in the 2024 rankings. Since missing out on Ballon d'Or, Vinicius has issued a social media statement, writing on X (formerly Twitter):
"I'll do it 10x if I have to. They're not ready."- Vinicius Jr.
