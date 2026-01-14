Florian Plettenberg Reveals One Man Who Reportedly Wants The Real Madrid Job

There were rumours around the departure of Xabi Alonso from Real Madrid for the last few months, but not many expected it to be after the Spanish Super Cup final. However, there appears to be more going on than just the bad results.

With a Copa del Rey game on January 14, the club announced Alvaro Arbeloa as the new head coach. The former player has been in charge of the Castilla side and has taken on the role temporarily. He could be the permanent solution if the results go well.

There have also been plenty of other names thrown around the media, including Zinedine Zidane, Enzo Maresca, and Jose Mourinho. However, one of the top transfer reporters believes one man really wants the job.

Jurgen Klopp reportedly interested in Real Madrid head coach job

Florian Plettenberg has reported that Jurgen Klopp is very interested in taking the Real Madrid job. The German reporter posted an update on the former Liverpool head coach.

"Understand despite Klopp’s long-term contract with Red Bull and his strong identification with the Red Bull project, Real Madrid hold a major appeal for him. If Real were to make a serious move, Klopp would give it serious consideration." Florian Plettenberg

Italian transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano also spoke about Klopp, revealing that no agreement has been reached between the former head coach and the Spanish giants. However, Los Blancos really admire Klopp.

"There’s nothing decided or agreed regarding Jurgen Klopp. He is well-respected by Real Madrid, including president Florentino Perez, but nothing has been finalized." Fabrizio Romano

Klopp stepped down as Liverpool head coach after the 2023-24 season. The German was a huge success at the club, winning them their first Premier League title. However, announcing the news mid-way through the season, he revealed he was drained and needed time away from coaching.

Not long after, he took on the role of Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull in January 2025. The role consists of overseeing Red Bull's global football network (including RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg, NY Red Bulls, and Paris FC). focusing on coaching, scouting, and development among the areas.

If he were to leave the role, the club that was to appoint him may have to pay some sort of compensation with his contract set to be intull 2029. It feels unlikely, but it shouldn't be ruled out.

