La Liga Legend Defends Kylian Mbappe After Criticism From Fans and Media

It's been a whirlwind past week for Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman has missed the last three games with a knee issue, a problem that he has played through for the past several months.

It became too much, and Mbappe began treatment for the problem. He had headed to Paris to see a specialist, and during that time, he was pictured 'partying' with former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Achraf Hakimi and supposed girlfriend Ester Expósito.

The media have come in to heavily criticize the forward, suggesting he should not be enjoying himself while recovering from injury. Also, the fans have been left confused by what is really happening, with Mbappe in and out of matchday squads. However, some have defended him, including former La Liga player Santi Cañizares.

Santi Cañizares Defends Kylian Mbappe

Santi Cañizares, a former goalkeeper and analyst of 'El Partidazo', spoke about the criticism of Kylian Mbappe and his commitment to the team. The Spnaiards was firm that the Frenchman should not be questioned.

"He's been playing injured for two months and there's no way to get him back to full fitness, so there comes a point when he must think... 'I've tried everything.' But his commitment to Real Madrid is beyond reproach. After two months of trying to overcome a minor ailment that turned into an injury, now I'm going to wait until he's fit."

It's been frustrating for Mbappe as he has been the main source of goals for the club, and it's not even close. He had scored 38 goals in 33 games this season before his injury, and that was even during the problem. If not for his goals, Real Madrid would be in an even worse predicament than they already are.

Mbappe wants to help Real Madrid win silverware this season, with the team still having slim chances of the La Liga title and the Champions League. However, it's also a World Cup year, so he is keeping an eye on his fitness for that also. As they only come every four years, he won't want to miss one if it can be helped.

He has been ruled out of the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 against Manchester City. However, he could be available in a week's time for the second leg. That will depend on what position they are at in the tie, whether or not he will be risked.