La Liga President Javier Tebas Aims Shot at Real Madrid Over NFL Game at the Bernabeu

The NFL International Series stopped in Madrid on November 16, the first-ever game in Spain. The Santiago Bernabeu hosted the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Washington Commanders, with the Dolphins emerging victorious.

The NFL have been all over the world, having games in England, Ireland, Germany, Mexico, and others as they look to increase their popularity outside of America. It’s something La Liga president Javier Tebas has been looking to do with Spanish soccer, with a game between Barcelona and Villarreal scheduled for Miami in December.

That attempt was blocked, which Tebas believed Real Madrid and its president, Florentino Perez, were directly responsible for. He has much to say on the matter and found another opportunity to speak after the NFL game at the Bernabeu.

Javier Tebas Says Real Madrid Have Double Standards

Javier Tebas took to his X account as he usually does when he needs to get something out in the open. Again, in Tebas fashion, it was a lengthy post, grilling Real Madrid for what he believes is having double standards over hosting the NFL game.

"We’ve spent weeks hearing that today is “a historic day for Spanish sport” because the NFL is playing in Madrid. Front pages, special features, red carpet… splendid promotion for the NFL in Spain, with a Spanish stadium as the showcase." Javier Tebas

"And the most striking thing: the stadium belongs to the very same club that led the crusade over “integrity” against LaLiga’s official match in Miami… and that now happily lends it out in exchange for payment, of course. Back then, they had players and pitch-side lackeys repeating the same narrative, with identical phrases about adulterating the competition, they sent letters to every possible institution, they only stopped short of complaining to the Pope, while the European Commissioner for Sport waved the flag of “tradition” and the AFE stuffed its mouth with “information” and “transparency”, when they were perfectly well informed about how the match was to be organised and that the regulations would be respected." Javier Tebas

Tebas finished with a claim that he will not stop trying to take La Liga out of Spain, despite the setback this year. He believes that Real Madrid cannot push the ‘lack of integrity and tradition’ narrative forever.

"It’s clear that back then, scaremongering and a lack of foresight won the day. The problem wasn’t integrity, nor tradition, nor information: the problem was who was behind it. It was driven by LaLiga, an institution that everyone wants to control: some so that it doesn’t grow and thus clear an easier path for their mega-competitions, others to “scrape” more money, and others to fuel their political campaigns."

We’ll keep trying. Javier Tebas

