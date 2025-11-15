Further Injury Woes for Real Madrid as Defender Returns to Club for Evaluation

It’s been a tough international break for Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso, who has seen several players pick up injuries. French teammates Kylian Mbappé and Eduardo Camavinga returned to Madrid after the France game against Ukraine with slight concerns.

Both players’ injuries are said not to be major, and reports have suggested both will be in contention to face Elche in the next La Liga game. However, with games still to be played for many international teams, Alonso has ha further news about an injury to one of his defensive players.

Center-back Dean Huijsen is reportedly returning to Madrid after picking up an injury in training on Friday while with the Spanish national squad. La Roja are yet to play a game, with Huijsen expected to start against Georgia.

Dean Huijsen's Injury Timeline Unknown

According to The Athletic’s Mario Cortegana, Dean Huijsen picked up the issue during Spain’s training session on Friday. He is set to return to Valdebebas to undergo scans on the injury and will update fans on how long Huijsen will miss.

If Huijsen is missing for any kind of spell, it will be a tough blow for Xabi Alonso, who is already struggling at the position. The 20-year-old Spanish defender has been a constant starter alongside Eder Militao, with injuries to Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba.

Alonso may have to look at starting Raul Asencio, although Alaba is back from injury, but is lacking game time. Asencio started the 0-0 draw against Rayo Vallecano alongside Huijsen and looked solid. He had been criticized for his performance at the Cu World Cup, with Alonso taking him out of the limelight.

The summer signing himself has also been struggling over the past games, with fans questioning if Huijsen is mentally strong enough to play in the big games. At just 20, he has had a very quick route into the Los Blancos team. The Spaniard moved to Premier League side Bournemouth ahead of the 2024-25 season from Juventus. After a few months, he nailed down a starting spot and had an excellent season, which got him a move to Madrid.

Alonso will hope it’s not a major issue, as he will not want to rush Rudiger back. The German is hoping to be available this month, but the club would like to manage his minutes, having been missing since September. There are still international games to be played, and Alonso will hope for no more bad news.

