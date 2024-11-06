Messi vs. Ronaldo: Paul Pogba Gives His Take On The Long-Running Debate
Messi or Ronaldo? This question always sparks a passionate response from soccer fans around the world. Why does this question spark passionate debates? Simply because Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the greatest footballers in recent memory.
According to Give Me Sport, when streamer IShowSpeed recently asked Paul Pogba, "Messi or Ronaldo?" the Frenchman, who previously played with Ronaldo at Manchester United, provided an interesting answer.
"For me, there is no Ronaldo vs Messi. If I have to make a team, if I need to score goals, I will take Cristiano. Really, only to score goals ... But if I need a playmaker who can score goals and make assists, I'll take Messi. Everyday."- Paul Pogba [H/T Give Me Sport]
Although Pogba has played alongside Ronaldo in the English Premier League, the 31-year-old midfielder, who is currently serving a doping ban while signed for Juventus, attempted to convince IShowSpeed that Messi is a different player compared to his former teammate.
"You like Cristiano, I love the style and everything. Some people love Messi, because do you see what he's doing? ... Messi is different. Have you ever seen Messi? He's like that, right [short]? But you think you can push him and stuff like that. How can a person like this - so small - do this to people?"- Paul Pogba
Following a stellar career with Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, Ronaldo is currently playing for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.
Meanwhile, after achieving great success with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, Messi is now showcasing his talent with Inter Miami in the United States.
