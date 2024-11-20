Real Madrid International Roundup [11/19/2024]: Federico Valverde Scores Against Vinicius Jr's Brazil
Four Real Madrid stars were involved in international action today. Arda Guler, Federico Valverde, and Vinicius Jr all played for their respective countries, but Antonio Rudiger remained an unused substitute for Germany in their UEFA Nations League game against Hungary.
Guler started for Turkey away at Montenegro, while Valverde represented Uruguay against a Brazil side featuring Vinicius Jr.
Turkey Miss Out On Nations League Promotion
Earlier today, Guler was the first Real Madrid player to be involved in an international match. The forward played the entire game for Turkey against Montenegro at a rain-soaked Stadion Kraj Bistrice.
Montenegro picked up a surprise 3-1 victory, with Lecce's Nikola Krstovic scoring a hat-trick for the home side. Notably, Guler was yellow-carded in the 79th minute.
As a result of Turkey's defeat, Wales won promotion to League A following their 4-1 win over Iceland in Cardiff. Vincenzo Montella's team must now play a promotion playoff in March.
Antonio Rudiger Left Out of Germany's Starting XI
Rudiger was an unused substitute as Germany drew 1-1 with Hungary in Budapest. With Germany already securing a spot in the quarter-final stage of the Nations League, Die Mannschaft boss Julian Nagelsmann opted to rest some key players for this match.
The game saw Felix Nmecha give Germany the lead in the 76th. However, Hungary rescued a point deep into stoppage time through a Dominik Szoboszlai penalty.
Despite the late disappointment, Germany can now look ahead to the Nations League quarter-finals in March.
Federico Valverde Scores As Uruguay Draws With Brazil
Valverde and Vinicius Jr both played 90 minutes as Brazil drew 1-1 with Uruguay in the final CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifying game of 2024.
Valverde gave Uruguay the lead in the 55th minute, but Brazil equalized seven minutes later through Flamengo's Gerson.
Emotions ran high at full-time as Brazil fans voiced their discontent. The five-time World Cup winners currently sit 5th on 18 points, seven points behind leaders Argentina. Meanwhile, Uruguay sits second on 20 points.
The CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers will resume in March. Uruguay faces Argentina and Bolivia, while Brazil takes on Colombia and Argentina.
