Toni Kroos Gives Clever Response As Jurgen Klopp Questions Real Madrid Legend Sergio Ramos’ Character
Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp recently put Toni Kroos on the spot with a question about Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos.
Speaking on the Einfach mal Lupen podcast, Klopp asked Kroos whether Ramos was actually a nice guy. Liverpool fans have a bitter memory about Ramos as many opine he deliberately injured Mohamed Salah in the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League final.
Liverpool went on to lose that game 4-1 and apart from his incident with Salah, which forced the Egyptian off the field, Ramos was also accused of elbowing Reds' goalkeeper Loris Karius. Karius conceded two strange goals later in that game. Reflecting on the incidents, Klopp asked Kroos (via talkSPORT):
"Is Mr Ramos actually a nice guy?"- Jurgen Klopp
Kroos provided a shrewd response, as he said defending his former teammate:
"Mr Ramos is a very good teammate.”- Toni Kroos
Klopp, though, didn't shy away from expressing his thoughts, further saying:
"I find that hard to believe, so he won't be my favourite as a player. I always thought my central defenders were good enough not to have to get involved in that stuff. What is considered clever, ruthless in the world out there... of course he can't know that he's more or less ruining his [Salah’s] shoulder, but we all know that he accepted that. And I could never understand that mentality."- Jurgen Klopp
Klopp further opined that Liverpool's defeat in the 2017-18 final was unfair as he questioned the types of goals conceded by the Reds. The German went on to win the competition with Liverpool a year later. He stepped down as the Reds' boss at the end of the 2023-24 season and is currently acting in a more administrative role for the Red Bull group.
As for Sergio Ramos, the former Spain and Real Madrid captain is now without a club after leaving Sevilla at the end of last season. Kroos, on the other hand, retired from professional football at the end of the 2023-24 season.
