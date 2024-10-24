When Is The Ballon d'Or 2024? Real Madrid Forward Vinicius Jr. Leads Nominees
The 2024 Ballon d'Or will be the 68th annual ceremony presented by France Football to the best footballer in the world from the 2023-24 season. This will be the third time it's been awarded based on a player's season results rather than a calendar year.
Real Madrid and Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr. is the favorite to lift the award, but has other would-be contenders alongside several Los Blancos teammates. Will it be the fifth Real Madrid player in the last ten years to lift the prestigious award?
When is the 2024 Ballon d'Or Ceremony?
The 2024 Ballon d'Or awards ceremony will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, on Monday, October 28, starting at 2:00 p.m. ET.
Where Can I Watch the 2024 Ballon d'Or Ceremony?
The ceremony will be broadcast live on L'Equipe's YouTube channel and website and streamed live and free on DAZN.
Who are the Ballon d'Or 2024 Nominees?
- Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)
- Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan)
- Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)
- Ruben Dias (Manchester City)
- Artem Dovbyk (Dnipro/Girona/Roma)
- Phil Foden (Manchester City)
- Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen)
- Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
- Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)
- Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)
- Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)
- Ademola Lookman (Atalanta)
- Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)
- Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)
- Kylian Mbappe (PSG/Real Madrid)
- Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)
- Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig/Barcelona)
- Cole Palmer (Manchester City/Chelsea)
- Declan Rice (Arsenal)
- Rodri (Manchester City)
- Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid)
- Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)
- William Saliba (Arsenal)
- Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)
- Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)
- Vitinha (PSG)
- Nico Williams (Athletic Club)
- Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)
- Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen)
- Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)
Who are the Female Ballon d'Or 2024 Nominees?
- Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona)
- Lauren Hemp (Manchester City)
- Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit)
- Tarciane (Corinthians/Houston Dash)
- Barbra Banda (Shanghai RCB/Orlando Pride)
- Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)
- Manuela Giugliano (Roma)
- Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars)
- Glodis Viggosdottir (Bayern Munich)
- Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona/Arsenal)
- Lauren James (Chelsea)
- Lea Schuller (Bayern Munich)
- Patri Guijarro (Barcelona)
- Gabi Portilho (Corinthians)
- Tabitha Chawinga (PSG/Lyon)
- Carolina Graham Hansen (Barcelona)
- Lindsey Horan (Lyon)
- Sjoeke Nusken (Chelsea)
- Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City)
- Lucy Bronze (Barcelona/Chelsea)
- Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona)
- Giulia Gwinn (Bayern Munich)
- Khadija Shaw (Manchester City)
- Grace Geyoro (PSG)
- Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)
- Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns)
- Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg/Barcelona)
- Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)
- Mayra Ramirez (Levante/Chelsea)
- Marie-Antoinette Katoto (PSG)
What Other Awards Are Being Presented?
Several other awards are being presented during the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony.
- Women's Ballon d'Or
- Yashin Trophy (for the best goalkeeper)
- Kopa Trophy (for the best player under the age of 21 as of 31 July 2024)
- Men's Coach of the Year Award
- Women's Coach of the Year Award
- Men's Club of the Year Award
- Women's Club of the Year Award
- Gerd Müller Trophy (top scorer in previous season)