Carlo Ancelotti Makes Bold Vinicius Junior Claim After Champions League Heroics For Real Madrid
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has backed Vinicius Junior to win Ballon d'Or 2024 after the Brazilian attacker's scintillating display in the recent UEFA Champions League encounter against Borussia Dortmund. The Madrid giants completed a stellar comeback win on home soil after finding themselves in a two goal deficit in the first half.
Vinicius Junior scored a hat-trick (62', 86', 90+3') and was the star of the show for Los Blancos. His second goal of the night, Real Madrid's fourth, was a strike of the highest order as the number 7 covered almost 70 yards with a mazy run before finding the back of the net.
Vinicius' star continues to shine and his performance six days before the Ballon d'Or ceremony was a statement. Ancelotti reckons Vinicius should win the individual award for his performances this season as the Italian manager told the media after the game:
“Vinicius Jr WILL win the Ballon d’Or, in my opinion. He will get the award. It’s not about tonight… it’s what he did last season. Tonight’s hat-trick can help his case for next Ballon d’Or!”- Carlo Ancelotti
Vinicius Junior has started the 2024-25 season in spectacular form. He has already scored eight goals and has laid out seven assists for his teammates in 14 appearances across competitions. The performance against Borussia Dortmund was a true display of Vinicius' exceptional abilities. With the Ballon d'Or ceremony set to take place at the start of next week, this display could have a major impact in the votings. However, as Ancelotti has mentioned, the Brazilian attacking ace has proved his mettle over the course of the last year.
