Women's Ballon d'Or 2024: Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati Beats Out Teammate For Back-To-Back Wins
Real Madrid had several nominees for the Men's Ballon d'Or but did not see any nominations for the 2024 Women's Ballon d'Or. However, the favorites for the award both play their football in Spain, for rivals Barcelona.
The Women's Ballon d'Or has been awarded since 2018, and three of the four previous winners were nominated for the 2024 award. One of those previous winners scooped the prize again, with Aitana Bonmatí making it back-to-back Ballon d'Or wins after winning in 2023.
Aitana Bonmati Keeps Women's Ballon d'Or in Barcelona
Barcelona midfielder and 2023 winner Aitana Bonmati grabbed her second Ballon d'Or, keeping the trophy in Barcelona again. It's the fourth consecutive time the award has stayed in Barcelona, with the Catalonia side dominating Spain and Europe during the 2023-24 season. The team also scooped the Women's Best Club of the Year.
Barcelona won the treble last season, lifting the Liga F, Copa de la Reina, and UEFA Women’s Champions League. Bonmati scored six goals and assisted four times in the Champions League, earning her the UWCL Player of the Season 23/24.
She finished the club season with 37 goals (19 goals, 18 assists). Bonmati also saw success with the Spanish national side, winning the UEFA Women's Nations League and scoring in the 2-0 win over France.
Bonmati has worked her way through the Barcelona women's youth academy, breaking into the first team in 2016 after featuring for the Barcelona women's B team. She has made 270 first-team appearances, scoring 96 goals. At the age of 26, she has plenty more years to continue her success for club and country.
