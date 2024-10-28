Real Madrid And Vinicius Junior To Snub Ballon d'Or Ceremony, Manchester City Star Rodri Tipped To Win
Vinicius Jr, who is nominated for this year’s Ballon d’Or, will not travel to the award ceremony in Paris today, according to Fabrizio Romano on X. The Brazilian forward reportedly knows that he will not win the prestigious prize in the men’s category, so he has decided to skip the event.
Additionally, Romano claimed there will be no representatives from Real Madrid in attendance at all, meaning president Florentino Perez, manager Carlo Ancelotti, and England international Jude Bellingham, who is also nominated for the Ballon d'Or, will also skip the ceremony.
Many had tipped Vinicius Jr for this year’s men’s award. As of this writing, the 24-year-old is still the favorite to win the prize, per Oddschecker.
However, if it is accurate that Vinicius Jr isn’t winning the prize, then it would mean that Manchester City midfielder Rodri is now the frontrunner. The midfielder had an impressive season for the English Premier League champions last term. He also helped Spain lift the Euro 2024 trophy this past summer in Germany.
Fans React To Vinicius Jr Missing Ballon d’Or Event
Since Fabrizio Romano broke the news on social media, many individuals have had their say on the situation.
X account @UTDTrey wrote, “No way it’s true,” while @FCB_ACEE posted, “This is disrespectful to the actual Ballon d’Or winner. All of them should have been there. Such a disgrace.”
Meanwhile, many accounts are in full support of the Ballon d'Or going to Manchester City midfielder and Spain international Rodri.
The Ballon d'Or ceremony takes place today at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. The event will begin at 2:00 p.m. EST.
