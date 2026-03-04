Borussia Dortmund to Reportedly Challenge Real Madrid for Premier League Gem

It's set to be a busy summer for Real Madrid in the transfer market. After last season, it was clear the squad needed a revamp ahead of this season and further down the line. Despite four signings in the summer, their is no huge signs of improvement, which could be a coaching issue on top of player development.

Names have been thrown about for the summer transfer window. Several of those play for Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur. Los Blancos have been continuously linked with center-backs Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero, but another player is on their radar.

Versatile teenager Archie Gray is said to be on the Spanish club's wanted list. However, they may face some competition from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, according to TEAMtalk.

Other Clubs Intrested in Archie Gray

The 19-year-old signed for Tottenham Hotspur from Leeds United back in 2024 and took some time to break into the squad. This current season, he has been a consistent starter, due to injuries, and his performances have been good.

The England international offers versatility, which has been a bonus due to the long list of injuries Spurs have had this season. Gray has played at center-back, center-midfield, and at full-back under two different head coaches.

His solid perfromances, despite the team's struggles, have put plenty of top European clubs on alert. As well as Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are also interested in the teenager.

It's clear that Real Madrid are searching for a central midfielder. They could even sign a young development player and one with experience. Several names have been mentioned, including Manchester City star Rodri. The Spaniard seems to be the No. 1 target, but at 29, he is a fix for a few seasons.

The club will have money to spend, but with so many areas to strengthen, they must be tactical in who they sign. Gray just cost Tottenham around a reported $46 million (£40 million), so you can add another $20 million at least if the Madrid club wants to buy the teenager.

It feels unlikely that Los Blancos will have the player high on their list, but as negotiations happen in the summer, he could become a higher target. Kees Smit and Rodri look to be the two priority incomings if they can get those deals done, but at just 19, Gray has a bright future.