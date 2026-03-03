Fabrizio Romano Reveals Update on Rodri to Real Madrid Links

This upcoming summer is set to be a big one for Real Madrid, whether they do or don't win silverware this season. The team is currently under transformation, with four signings last season, and more to come in 2026.

A midfielder is the priority, and many names have been thrown about that Los Blancos could sign this summer. Some younger names have been linked, but the one that has received the most traction is Manchester City's Rodri.

The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner is admired greatly by the Madrid club, and links have started to grow again. Transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano has spoken about a possible move for the Spanish international to Real Madrid in a recent video.

Rodri Will Decide His Future Over the Next Weeks

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano spoke about the possibility of Real Madrid signing Rodri this summer. He revealed the 29-year-old is yet to make a decision, which could happen over the next few weeks.

“[He’ll decide] in the next months whether he wants to stay at Manchester City, and so consider signing a new contract, or maybe – and this is not a financial decision from what I understand – it’s also about the family and a personal decision on whether he wants to stay in Manchester, or maybe consider the possibility to try a new chapter." Fabrizio Romano

Romano continued:

"For sure, Rodri has fans internally at Real Madrid. He has people in Real Madrid’s management appreciating him. So for sure Rodri could be an option for Real Madrid in the summer, but it’s Rodri who has to decide before any Real Madrid negotiation or attempt, it’s Rodri who has to decide whether he wants to stay at Man City and consider signing a new contract, so closing doors to an exit." Fabrizio Romano

The midfielder will be out of contract in 2027, so he has just one year left on his current deal. Every single scenario has been reported, from Manchester City wanting to extend his deal to wanting to sell due to his injuries. Other teams have also been mentioned, with some believing he would not want to move to Real Madrid.

It's a situation that may be decided after the current season, with Manchester City fighting for the Premier League and Champions League. Real Madrid will face Rodri in the Round of 16, with the first leg on March 11.