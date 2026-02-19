Spanish Legend Believes Manchester City's Rodri Would Decline Real Madrid Move

Real Madrid are said to be targeting a holding midfielder this summer, something that has been missing for the past few seasons since Toni Kroos retired. There have been many players who have been reportedly shortlisted, but one has stood out among the rest.

That is Manchester City's Rodri, with the Spaniard being a long-term target of Real Madrid. However, he has been happy at Manchester City. Things could change with the 29-year-old having just one year left on his contract entering the summer.

It has meant several reports suggesting Los Blancos will make a move for the midfielder, possibly even using Eduardo Camavinga and Rodrygo in a swap deal. However, Spanish legend and pundit Gaizka Mendieta believes he may not want to join the Madrid club.

Mendieta Believes Rodri Would Prefer to Stay

In an interview with BetBrothers (h/t Goal), Gaizka Mendieta revealed his thoughts on a possible move to Real Madrid for Rodri. The former Middlesbrough player believes it would be hard for him to join Los Blancos in the future.

"When he does leave Man City I could see it being an agreement with the club, there is also a big connection there with Barcelona. There was Txiki Begiristain there and of course Pep Guardiola, but it would still be up to Rodri personally. I still think it would be hard for him to join Real Madrid." Gaizka Mendieta

Maybe that is due to his links with Atletico Madrid, or possibly due to the Ballon d'Or fallout back in 2024. However, Mendieta believes Rodri will want to stay at the Premier League club, having built up a strong relationship with the fans and the club.

"Personally, I think it's difficult to see that [him leaving] happening, especially knowing Rodri, how he is attached to the club and everything else. It would have to be a very extreme situation where he is kind of forced to leave rather than leaving just because he wants to. I think he wants to stay there and wants to perform to the level he did when he was in the running for the Ballon d'Or and Champions League medals. So I think as a player that's his challenge, and that's what he wants to prove to himself and for the club and the fans." Gaizka Mendieta

There are several other targets on Real Madrid's shortlist, including AZ Alkmaar youngster Kees Smit. Whatever the direction, the club will likely bring in a player similar to Rodri if not the Spaniard.

