Florentino Perez Dreams of the Greatest Real Madrid Attacking Pair in the World

Real Madrid are known for Galactico signings, and even during these times of struggles, they have signed some of the best players in their positions. Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham are the latest, but the team does not feel the same as years ago.

It does feel like the club needs several of those big-name signings to get the team back to dominating domestically and in Europe. It all starts with President Florentino Perez, who is in charge of what money can be spent on players.

He does have a dream when it comes to a dominating forward line. According to L’Equipe, Perez wants to add another fearless striker alongside Kylian Mbappe to scare any back line.

Perez Wants Erling Haaland to Join Real Madrid

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

When fans think of the best two strikers in the world currently, most will name Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City's Erling Haaland. Los Blancos President Florentino Perez wants to sign the Norwegian, resulting in one of the deadliest partnerships on paper.

There have always been links with Haaland to Real Madrid, and at only 25 years old, there is plenty of time for the Spanish club to sign him. The feeling is that the striker would want a new challenge in the future, but is happy currently at the club.

Despite his injuries, Mbappe is set to go back-to-back as the top scorer in La Liga this season. The Frenchman won the European Golden Boot last season. He also leads the scoring in the Champions League with 13 goals.

IMAGO / Every Second Media

Haaland is leading the Golden Boot race in the Premier League, but is being chased down by several players. The Norwegian won two of the last three seasons he has been in the league, with Liverpool's Mohammed Salah scooping the award last season.

If Perez can add Haaland and keep hold of Mbappe, that could be one of the scariest partnerships we have seen in the history of the game. Their games would complement each other if the club were to play both of them up top. It would also reunite Haaland with Jude Bellingham, who played together at Borussia Dortmund and became close friends.

All three players may not be on the field to start the game in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 game on March 11. However, both Mbappe and Haaland will hope to be available for the second leg at the Etihad.