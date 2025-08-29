Manchester City Consider Late Move to Rival Real Madrid for €115M Talent (Report)

Real Madrid still have a clear ambition to sign Adam Wharton, a promising midfielder who plays for Crystal Palace. After selling Eberechi Eze, the Londoners are not willing to facilitate the departure of more members of their squad and have placed the valuation of their player at a minimum of $135 million (€115 million).

Wharton, 21, continues to generate numerous rumors. After offering a more than notable performance in his first two seasons with Crystal Palace (48 games, six assists), the young English midfielder is now a transfer target for several teams.

The talented young England international is extremely highly rated in the game, and a big move seems inevitable for him, even if it doesn't come this summer.

Among those keeping an eye on his situation, Real Madrid stand out, who, after saying goodbye to Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, are planning to sign a player who can pull the strings of their matches from the centre of the pitch. That said, for now, the club has not presented any offer for the promising footballer.

Manchester City Weigh Up Late Bid to Beat Real Madrid to Adam Wharton

Football publication CaughtOffside has given an update on the matter, pointing to the player's price as the main obstacle to his potential signing by Real Madrid. After losing Eberechi Eze (signed by Arsenal), Palace have decided not to give way to more transfers and have set the valuation high to prevent a deal.

Besides this very high price, the signing of the native of Blackburn would be subject to overcoming the competition from Manchester City. In fact, according to the outlet, the team managed by Pep Guardiola could even make a late bid to Crystal Palace to secure the midfielder.

The same site indicates that although Real Madrid have not presented any formal offer, they are already evaluating the financial implications to sign Wharton, with a move more likely in 2026.

City have been monitoring Wharton's development for months and they're considering a bid. Meanwhile, Real Madrid have not made a bid yet, but there are murmurings of "evaluating" the finances involved for Wharton.

As if that were not enough, the same report also adds Liverpool as one of the clubs interested in the Crystal Palace midfielder, so the arrival of the Englishman to the Santiago Bernabéu seems quite complicated.