Real Madrid Forward Rejected Multiple External Offers Last Summer

The summer of 2025 was a busy one for Real Madrid. The team competed in the Club World Cup, replaced Carlo Ancelotti with Xabi Alonso, and made a number of signings such as Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carerras, and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Despite quite a turnover both in the dugout and with the playing squad, there wasn't a huge exodus of players that went the other way and departed the club, even if they knew that game time would be limited.

One player linked with a move away was Rodrygo. Many had assumed that he would leave the club to go somewhere else and be the "main man", with a view to perhaps playing in his preferred left wing position. These rumours were only furthered when he played just 101 minutes at the Club World Cup.

Rodrygo Turned Donw Multiple Contrat Offers

Rodrygo looks on from the bench in the Club World Cup semi final against PSG | IMAGO / Sportimage

Nevertheless, he stayed in the end, wanting to fight for his future. It is a real shame that he has been rewarded for that loyalty by rupturing his ACL against Getafe earlier this week.

However, things certainly could have been different. Although we already knew he was linked with a move away, it has now been reported by ESPN Brasil that Rodrygo turned down offers from Saudi Arabia, PSG, and Manchester City.

That's the loyalty of the forward. He had proposals from two of the best sides in the world - two of the three most recent UEFA Champions League winners, and the tax-free millions he could have been paid in Saudi Arabia, all to stay at Real Madrid despite a potential lack of game time, particularly in his preferred position.

Now it feels like the club should reciprocate that love to the player. Assure him that they will stick with him through this injury, and tell him the plans for him in the team once he does eventually return to the field.

Rodrygo during the game against Getafe | IMAGO / PsnewZ

Since joining Santos back in 2019, Rodrygo has made 297 appearances for the club, scoring 71 goals in the process. He has been particularly productive in the Champions League, and nobody will ever forget his two late goals against Manchester City to somehow resurrect the tie.

It will be interesting to see what the club does in the transfer market this summer. Assuming the Brazilian will miss at least the first half of next season, and will then take quite a while to get up to speed after that, will we see Madrid dip into the transfer market for a right winger?