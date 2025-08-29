Real Madrid Join Race for Youngster Followed by Barcelona, Manchester City and PSG (Report)

Real Madrid are, as we know, continuing to search for all kinds of future solutions by looking for new jewels. For this reason, the Merengues have their sights set on a promising player for whom that desire has been confirmed.

For some time now, Real Madrid have been betting on young signings whom they try to capture from anywhere on the football planet. The club from the Spanish capital continues to follow closely everything that happens around the world, and they quickly snap up jewels who begin to stand out in other places.

IMAGO / Straffon Images

The signings of Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, or Endrick are good examples of this. And the same could happen with Gilberto Mora, the great Mexican pearl of just 16 years of age, who is dazzling while defending the colours of Tijuana. A player who is attracting the gaze of giants from all over Europe.

Rafaela Pimenta Confirms Real Madrid's Interest

He will turn 18 in October 2027 and cannot be signed until then, as was the case with Endrick. His national team coach, Javier Aguirre, recently spoke about him (h/t AS):

He is very well positioned, he assumes his role, he has no ceiling. He didn't look out of place; we have a great asset in him and hopefully this will continue on this progression. He is seen as eager to learn and, for now, he passed the test of his debut. Javier Aguirre

IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

However, the main statements are from his agent, Rafaela Pimenta, who also represents Erling Haaland and was questioned by El Chiringuito about this player:

I believe we are going to hear many more ideas, let's see what is going to happen. I prefer that he goes where he is going to be happy. Rafaela Pimenta

Gilberto Mora Interests Barcelona, Manchester City, PSG, and More Clubs

IMAGO / Agencia-MexSpor

The signing of Mora, in any case, would not be easy, as it was reported some months ago that FC Barcelona are interested in the Mexican jewel.

Although the economic situations of Barça and Madrid are totally different, the Blaugrana club are also specialists in capturing the attention of young players, so they cannot be ruled out as candidates to take Gilberto.

As if that were not enough, CaughtOffside also published a report which reveals that scouts from Manchester City, Crystal Palace, and Tottenham have been monitoring Mora's progress, adding to the long list of interested clubs.

The same outlet states that the current Champions League holders, PSG, as well as Porto and AC Milan, also have the Mexican on their wishlist. For the moment, the player born in 2008 is focused on his commitments in Liga MX, and of course, on earning a starting place in the Mexican National Team.