Real Madrid Midfielder Could Exit On Transfer Deadline Day (Report)

The last hours of this summer's transfer window will not be lived with too much agitation in the offices of Real Madrid. After the signing of Álvaro Carreras, despite Xabi Alonso's requests following the Club World Cup, the directive led by Florentino Pérez marked the end of the club's activity.

A very different matter have been, until a few days ago, the exits from the dressing room of the Santiago Bernabéu.

Last week, speculation arose about the potential departure of Dani Ceballos to Olympique de Marseille. This operation ultimately failed due to the Sevilla player's interest in returning to Real Betis. The club did not attempt to sign him, while the French withdrew from the negotiations.

The situation has been one of absolute calm for the last few hours of the market. No player from the white first team will be allowed to leave to such an extent that the white sporting direction only contemplates one movement that could take a player from Real Madrid Castilla away from the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid Midfielder Manuel Ángel Could Leave the Club

At the same time as Xabi Alonso was reorganising the first team, Álvaro Arbeloa was taking control of Real Madrid Castilla to remodel and reconfigure the expectations and performance of the first merengue subsidiary.

His work for the moment is producing good results, but it is still too early to judge the performance of the ex-right back. One of the important players of the subsidiary team is Manuel Ángel. The midfielder was already one of the favourites of Raúl González Blanco during the past campaign, but with the new manager, it was expected that he would settle as a starter again.

Unfortunately, his injury has prevented that ideal future from being carried out: Arbeloa would have assigned that place to Thiago Pitarch, who has also caught the attention of Xabi Alonso.

According to Defensa Central, Ángel, 21, is the only player of Real Madrid who could abandon the Spanish capital in the next hours.

A few days ago, Jorge García Hernández reported for AS that Ángel figures on the wish list of Levante, as the principal option to substitute for Carlos Álvarez.

Álvarez, 22, has been rumoured to reinforce Benfica these last days; however, according to the journalist Diego Otero, this potential signing is becoming complicated as the Portuguese club does not offer the desired amount of money from the Valencian club.

In any case, the first outlet cited assures that Ángel could leave Real Madrid, without specifying the destination club that the young midfielder would have.