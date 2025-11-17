Real Madrid Reportedly Set to Fight Two Top European Clubs for Elche Wonderkid Rodrigo Mendoza

Elche midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza has had a great start to the La Liga season, putting plenty of the top European teams on notice. The 20-year-old only made his professional debut in September 2023, but has seen an incredible rise to the first team.

It has meant that several top clubs are monitoring the midfielder, one of which is Real Madrid. However, according to Tuttosport, Manchester City and Juventus are interested in the youngster, with a battle set to take place for his signature.

They are not the only teams as further reports suggest Premier League leaders Arsenal are also admirers of Mendoza. They will likely be more, but will Real Madrid make a move before others?

Rodrigo Mendoza Has €20 Million Release Clause

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

If Los Blancos or any other clubs are interested in the youngster, he does have a release clause they can activate. According to the report, Rodrigo Mendoza suitors would need to pay just $23 million (€20 million) to activate his release clause.

Born in Murcia, the 20-year-old has been with Elche for several seasons and has made over 50 senior appearances for the club. He helped them gain promotion back to La Liga from the Segunda División in the 2024-25 season. The youngster has also represented nearly every level for Spain, from the U17 to U21 level. He is yet to make his senior bow, but given his rise to stardom, it should not take long.

Real Madrid are said to be high on the midfielder, with head coach Xabi Alonso wanting the club to make a move in the future. That could involve assigning him and loaning him back to Elche or another club.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Alonso and his staff could get a close look at the midfielder after the international break. Real Madrid will face Elche in La Liga on November 23 at the Estadio Martínez Valero. Los Franjiverdes have started the season well, sitting mid-table with three wins, six draws, and just three losses. Elche have not recorded a win over Los Blancos since 1978, drawing just three in their last 17 meetings.

If Elche manages to get the win, it would be a famous night for the club. It would be even more special if Mendoza had an excellent performance, with the limelight on him with Real Madrid in town. Being a Spanish international, the clubs in Spain could be a first choice for Mendoza.

