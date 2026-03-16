Real Madrid Star Could Reportedly Be Allowed to Leave This Summer

We still have around two months left of the 2025-26 season, but rumors surrounding transfers continue to heat up. Real Madrid are expected to be busy, but we could also see several players leave the club.

It is said that David Alaba will leave after this season, with his contract ending and no renewal expected. That could be the same for Antonio Rudiger and Dani Carvajal, both over 30, and nothing has been mentioned about extensions being discussed.

Los Blancos may have to sell some of the first-team players to fund moves to strengthen in other areas. One of those is Eduardo Camavinga, who could be on the list of players to depart this summer.

Eduardo Camavinga Could Be Sold for the Right Price

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According to Real Madrid reporter Matteo Moretto, who was speaking during an appearance on Radio Marca, Eduardo Camavinga could be a candidate to be sold this summer. That would depend on whether the right price was met.

"Camavinga at Real Madrid, he could leave if a good offer comes in." Matteo Moretto

The Frenchman is only 23, which feels younger than many expect him to be. That is because he signed when he was 19 from the French side Rennes, and has played over 130 appearances in a Los Blancos shirt.

However, he has not always been one of the first names in the starting lineup, and alongside injuries, he has started just 2 games this season. His signing is still seen as a question mark, but at the same time, he has had some great games. They feel like he could offer the team something going forward. At the same time, a big offer may change their stance.

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The French international is contracted until 2029, having signed an extension a couple of seasons ago. His valuation is around $57 million (€50 million), with Real Madrid possibly looking for around $80 million (€70 million) if they were to let him leave.

Premier League clubs Liverpool and Manchester City are said to be interested in the 23-year-old, who can play across the middle of the pitch as well as left-back. Camavinga has also been mentioned as a part of a possible swap deal with Manchester City for Rodri.

If he is sold, the money could be used to find that deep-lying center midfielder they have been looking to sign since the retirement of Toni Kroos.