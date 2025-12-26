Real Madrid Set To Part Ways With First-Team Defender This Summer

With the January transfer window fast approaching, rumors of incomings and outgoings are heating up, and fast.

Before we had even reached Christmas day, Ligue 1 side Lyon had confirmed the signing of Real Madrid forward Endrick on a loan until the end of the season. Reports suggest that the French side must start the Brazilian in 25 games in order to avoid paying a fine.

Endrick in Copa Del Rey action | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

There have been plenty of rumours regarding incomings too, with the likes of Abukodir Khusanov of Manchester City linked with the club amidst the crisis in central defense. There are also players linked away, such as Eduardo Camavinga.

Nevertheless, although the club appears to be tackling the winter transfer window head-on, there will always be more business done in the summer. That is just how it works. So, with half a season still to play, what do we know about potential summer business?

Alaba to depart?

Well, according to a recent report by Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid defender David Alaba looks likely to depart the club upon the expiry of his contract at the end of June.

🚨⚪️ Real Madrid and David Alaba are still expected to part ways in summer 2026.



No changes at this stage, still no formal of official communication between the parties but clear indications. pic.twitter.com/8jEhhnGZQ3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 26, 2025

The Austria captain joined Los Blancos in the summer of 2021 on a free transfer from German giants Bayern Munich, but truth be told, his time in the Spanish capital has been pretty underwhelming on the whole.

Most of that is not his fault. The 33-year old has just been simply overshadowed by injuries. After playing 4,070 minutes in his first season at the club, there has been a linear decline since. He played 3,002 minutes in 22/23, 1407 minutes in 23/24, 601 minutes last season, and just 152 minutes so far this campaign.

Although it is clear that Alaba is a talented player - he has shown that over the years for Bayern, the Austria national team, and even early on in his time at Real Madrid - the best ability is availability. The club already has too many issues in central defense to accommodate another passenger.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Eder Militao is out until April, whilst Antonio Rudiger has missed several games already this term. Dean Huijsen and Raul Asencio have also missed games in recent weeks. With these problems and the suboptimal situation at full-back and in midfield, having Alaba's versatility would have been a real plus this season, but he has once again spent more time in the treatment room.

So, an exit in the summer feels best for both parties. The fact that he signed on a free transfer makes losing him for free easier to take.

