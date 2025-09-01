Real Madrid Weigh Up Three Future Midfield Reinforcements With One Top Target (Report)

In the case of having said goodbye to Dani Ceballos, Real Madrid would have launched themselves into the market in search of a new midfielder. The Merengues intended to sign a footballer with potential. Barring a surprise, the Andalusian Dani Ceballos is expected to remain with Real Madrid for the remainder of the current season.

After some hectic days, the midfielder has finally opted to reject various offers and remain tied to the club of the Spanish capital, where he will have to work hard to accumulate minutes. Conscious of the situation, the Real Madrid board have been working during all this time to, should the case arise, be able to cover the departure of Ceballos.

"Had the departure of Dani Ceballos been finalised, the white club had everything prepared to activate an operation that would compensate for the exit of the Andalusian. It was not a large-scale signing, but rather a bet for the future," the journalist José Félix Díaz has assured in these last hours.

Real Madrid's Three-Man Midfield Shortlist Revealed

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Although the editor of Marca did not give greater clues, Defensa Central dares to put on the table the names of the three players who figured as possible replacements for Ceballos. They are the Englishmen Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United, 20 years), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace, 21) and the Dutchman Kees Smit (AZ Alkmaar, 19).

In the case of this last one, the last outlet cited assures that Real Madrid will remain attentive to his evolution, and could try to sign him later. In fact, they explain that in case that should happen, the club fifteen-time champion of the Champions League, would have preference, as Smit has always been an admirer.

IMAGO / Orange Pictures

The kid has always been a follower of the best club in the world and would be delighted to have a place in its first team. For that same reason, if he had to choose between Real Madrid and Barcelona, he would not have any type of doubt. Defensa Central

The portal Defensa Central goes further, assuring that in case of having to choose between Madrid and Barcelona, Smit would not hesitate to head to the Santiago Bernabéu.