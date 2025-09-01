Real Madrid Could Be Close to Major Transfer Deadline Day Deal On One Condition (Report)

Real Madrid have completed four signings this summer and have seen several youth players leave, alongside players whose contracts were due to expire. That was all the business done for the 2025 summer window. However, they could be involved in a late move for a Premier League star.

According to a report from Defensa Central, Los Blancos are eyeing a last-minute move for Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo. The out-of-favour youngster is said to want a move away from the club on loan, but only if Dani Ceballos were to leave.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The news suggests that Ceballos will stay at the club, so any move for Mainoo appears to be off the table for Los Blancos.

Manchester United to Block Kobbie Mainoo Move

It's not only Real Madrid who have been interested in Kobbie Mainoo. Several other clubs have reportedly inquired about his availability, with time ticking before the transfer window closes. However, the Red Devils do not intend to let him leave, according to transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano.

🚨 Manchester United keep blocking Kobbie Mainoo’s exit on loan especially after Cunha and Mount injuries.



Mainoo insists to go, play and develop but #MUFC want to keep him. pic.twitter.com/gL74KOkRWK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2025

The Premier League side have seen recent injuries to Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount; the club is not willing to leave itself light at the position. Mainoo, who wants a move to get regular time on the pitch, with head coach Ruben Amorim favouring Portuguese international and club captain Bruno Fernandes, who he believes Mainoo has to compete with to start games.

Mainoo is just 20, but was seen as a top talent in English football when he burst onto the scene, immediately called up by former England coach Gareth Southgate. However, since Amorim was appointed, he has struggled to break into the side regularly. In a World Cup year, he looks to head out on loan to help his cause in making the squad.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Any last-minute deal hinges on whether Ceballos leaves, and according to reports, he will stay at the club, despite being close to joining Marseille several days ago. The 29-year-old has also confirmed he wants to fight for his place under Alonso, and he will have the chance to do so.

