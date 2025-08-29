Real Madrid Winger Rodrygo Confirms His Future Amid Manchester City And Liverpool Links

At Real Madrid, there are still several matters pending in the transfer window that await a resolution. One of them has just been clarified by Rodrygo with his latest post.

The capital Spanish club is experiencing a hectic end to the market, like Dani Ceballos' situation. And even if the club accepted his departure, the change of direction of the Andalusian in the end caused everything to stall in an evident way.

The merengue outfit, therefore, no longer expects major movements, and that includes the other open front that has been talked about for quite some time- Rodrygo, a forward who has been talked about all summer.

Rodrygo Set to Stay at Real Madrid

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Rodrygo will not leave the club because he no longer has available avenues with the one to Manchester City closing, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg. The Liverpool option will not be available either, with Alexander Isak pushing to arrive at Anfield.

And a social media publication from this very Thursday makes it clear because he has spoken about the Champions League draw.

"Let's go for the 16th!" wrote the former Santos player. It seems that his departure no longer has any chance of happening.

Rodrygo Could Reinforce Manchester City Next Summer

IMAGO / Sportimage

Although the Brazilian has been linked with great Premier League clubs like Manchester City, Liverpool or Arsenal throughout the summer, it will not be until 2026 when he'll have more options to leave Spain.

And although it already seems practically impossible for him to leave the Santiago Bernabéu before the 1st of September, outlet Manchester City News has evoked the possibility of Rodrygo arriving at the Etihad Stadium next summer.

The aforementioned outlet explains that by then, the 24-year-old forward could be the replacement for Jeremy Doku, "having underwhelmed" in the last two seasons with City.

The same site points out that Pep Guardiola remains a great admirer of Rodrygo despite his situation at Real Madrid, which could reactivate this option at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.