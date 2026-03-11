Relegation Threatened Player Will Not Join Real Madrid in the Summer

There have been plenty of rumors regarding the future of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Archie Gray. The youngster has had a good season, despite his side's horrendous position, which could see the club relegated from the Premier League.

The club sit one point above the relegation places, losing their last five league games. Coming off a 5-2 loss in the Champions League to Atletico Madrid, things continue to look bleak. It's meant rumors have intensified regarding their star players, including Gray.

According to sources at TEAMtalk, the Englishman has said that even if Spurs are relegated, he will not leave to join Real Madrid or any other club this summer.

Gray is Committed to Spurs Amid Real Madrid Links

IMAGO / Every Second Media

The soon-to-be 20-year-old has been playing well this season for Tottenham Hotspur. What interests clubs is his versatility. Gray has played in midfield, at center-back, and full back this season, putting in good shifts in all the positions.

That has put the likes of Real Madrid on notice, and despite him not being high on their shortlist, there is enough interest for all the rumors to circulate. However, it could be two other Tottenham players that Los Blancos have more interest in.

The Spanish club are looking for a center-back or two this summer, and Spurs have two possible candidates. Both Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven have been heavily linked with a move away from the club, even if they manage to stay up. Real Madrid has been one destination mentioned, especially for the Argentinian.

IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

The club captain is valued at around $70 million (€60 million), which is not too bad for a World Cup winner. If the North London club somehow goes down, then he could be available for much cheaper, with Spurs needing to cut player wages for financial reasons. Romero is said to be the second-highest-paid player at the club, so he could be sold.

There have also been rumors regarding van de Ven, with president Florentino Perez a big fan. However, it feels like Liverpool and Barcelona would be ahead of Los Blancos, with Romero a better fit for the Madrid club on top of that. The Dutchman would also acquire a much bigger transfer fee.

Tottenham Hotspur are a club to watch this summer, especially if they go down. The stars they have on their roster should not be in the trouble they are currently in. That also means they will not want to play second-tier football in England.