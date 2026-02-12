Real Madrid to Reportedly Take Advantage of Issues at Tottenham Hotspur

Real Madrid are a team focused on opportunities when it comes to the transfer market. They have been known for tracking players who are upcoming free agents, with Kylian Mbappe and Trent Alexander-Arnold examples of that.

They also take advantage of other situations, and that is what they are reportedly looking to do with regard to Premier League Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid are looking at signing a player they have been chasing for some time. Center-back Cristian Romero has been on the club's radar for some time, and Los Blancos may look to take advantage of the current situation.

Tottenham Future Unclear for Cristian Romero

It's been made clear by reports that Real Madrid want a center-back this summer, possibly two. Tottenham captain Cristian Romero is one player that has been on the shortlist for some time, as has is partner Micky van de Ven.

However, it's the Argentinian who is a top target, with Romero seen as a perfect addition to the back-line. This is due to his experience and his style of play suiting how Los Blancos play. The club believes there is a big chance of signing him this summer.

The current situation is one that could work in their favour. Spurs are very close to the relegation zone, something that is unheard of when it comes to them. Only last season, they were crowned Europa League Champions, and now they are close to the drop.

The poor run of form was enough to see head coach Thomas Frank sacked this past week. That means Romero has played under multiple head coaches during his time at the club, and would likely want more than a Europa League to show for it.

Now Romero is 27, he could want a move to a bigger team, with the possibility of challenging for league titles and the Champions League. That puts Real Madrid in an excellent position, but other clubs such as Atletico|Madrid are also interested in the World Cup winner.

Los Blancos have a long list of center-backs they are interested in. Romero would not be cheap, but he could be a player who involves less negotiation due to the situation at Tottenham. It would be a marquee signing for Real Madrid, who need experience and solid defensive players.

