Star Midfielder Opens Door to Possible Real Madrid Move

The search for a central midfielder will be the big news when it comes to the summer transfer window for Real Madrid. Despite numerous windows since the retirement of Toni Kroos in 2024, they still have not plugged the hole left by the German great.

This feels like the year they will finally sign a deep lying midfeilder who can control games, like we see Pedri doing for Barcelona. There have been plenty of names mentioned, with Manchester City's Rodri and Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez said to be top of the list of targets.

There have also been some less experienced players mentioned, but they offer high upside, with them being much younger. One of those is AZ Alkmaar's Kees Smit, and he could have opened the door for a move to Madrid this summer or in the future.

Kees Smit Wants La Liga Move

IMAGO / Goal Sports Images

Speaking to Supergaande TV in the Netherlands, the AZ Alkmaar midfielder, Kees Smit, was asked about his future. The 20-year-old gave an answer that may put Real Madrid on notice this summer.

“[I’d like to play in] La Liga. Playing there would be great. I love the sun; I’m tired of playing in so much cold and rain, so I’d love to go and play in Spain. Ideally, I’d like to take the next step at another team in the Netherlands, but I don’t think that’s going to happen. I never considered leaving AZ. My dream was to play here for the rest of my life.” Kees Smit

The young talent has been scouted by plenty of the top European teams, including Bayern Munich, Liverpool, and Arsenal. However, he has stayed in the Netherlands so he can develop further. It is unknown when he may take the next jump in his career, but he will have options.

IMAGO / Box to Box Pictures

If Los Blancos want to sign the Dutch talent, they may face a battle with Barcelona if they join the race. Smit revealed he grew up watching the golden years of Barcelona, with Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta being his role models.

“I really enjoyed watching Barca. I grew up watching Iniesta and Messi play, who I consider two of my role models.” Kees Smit

Whoever does sign Smit are likely getting a future talent. The Dutchman was crowned Player of the Tournament as the Netherlands won the Under-19 European Championship in 2025. Will Real Madrid make the first move this summer?