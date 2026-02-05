A Pair of Lady Buffs Dominate DII Weekly Awards

The preseason-ranked No. 8 West Texas A&M softball program swept the Louisville Slugger and Wilson National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) weekly accolades to open the 2026 campaign. The NFCA Division II Top 25 Poll Committee, consisting of two member coaches from the eight NCAA regions, voted on the top performers based on games from Jan. 30-Feb. 1.

The Lady Buff's senior infielder Jordyn De Los Santos garnered Player of the Week, while freshman teammate Brooke Janning picked up the Pitcher of the Week award. Not only did the duo stand out individually, but they also helped lead their squad to a perfect 6-0 record in the South Central Regional Challenge, hosted by New Mexico Highlands.

This is the first time both student-athletes have been highlighted nationally for the weekly distinction.

As a team, West Texas A&M defeated New Mexico Highlands, UC Colorado Springs, Adams State twice, and Southwestern Oklahoma State in back-to-back games. The Lady Buffs outscored their opponents 67-1 with five mercy-rule victories. They scored at least six runs in each contest.

De Los Santos, who transferred from rival UT Tyler after one season, quickly became acclimated to her new team. Sparking the Lady Buffs' offense, the Corpus Christi native batted .706 and slugged for 1.529, with six extra-base hits, including a double, two triples, and three deep flies. In 17 at-bats, she was retired just five times, tallying 12 RBI and scoring nine times.

Three walks and four multi-hit games catered to her .750 on-base percentage on the weekend. She also made zero errors in the field on 14 chances at second base.

Jordyn De Los Santos Earns Louisville Slugger / @NFCAorg Division II National Player of the Week Honors#BuffNation | #WESTisBEST pic.twitter.com/MBaSg3oDTY — Lady Buff Softball (@WTAMUSoftball) February 3, 2026

On the mound, in her first tournament in the Maroon and White and at the collegiate level, Janning impressed big time. The left-hander threw 13 innings in three appearances, all starts, without giving up a single run. Janning limited opponents to a .174 average, registering 14 strikeouts and a .77 WHIP.

Against UC Colorado Springs, Janning threw a two-hit shutout, facing just two batters over the minimum. She fanned four and walked one in the 6-0 triumph. The southpaw set and matched a season-high five Ks versus Adams State and Southwestern Oklahoma State.

Additionally, she provided plenty of run support for herself, notching nine hits in 17 at-bats (.474). The Blair, Neb. product accumulated six RBIs and seven runs scored.

Brooke Janning Named the Wilson / @NFCAorg Division II National Pitcher of the Week#BuffNation | #WESTisBEST pic.twitter.com/ysTnI3ri0F — Lady Buff Softball (@WTAMUSoftball) February 3, 2026

Both De Los Santos and Janning also captured the Lone Star Conference weekly nods, with Janning doubling up as Pitcher and Freshman of the Week.

Next up, the Lady Buffs travel to Chattanooga, Tenn., to compete in the Chattanooga Invitational from Feb. 6-8.

