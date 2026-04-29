ACC Snags 4 of Top 5 Softball America Third Base Rankings

The last weekend of the 2026 regular season is upon us, which also means Softball America's final in-season third base rankings are out.

The source listed the top 15 hot corners at the DI level based on stats, advanced metrics, RPI, and general eye test.

Differing from most of Softball America's position rankings, the ACC carried the weight in representatives with five, while the Big 10 had four athletes named. The SEC accounted for two, the Big 12 with just one, as three other conferences also made the list.

Here's a look at the top five third basemen and their supporting numbers. Visit Softball America for the full list.

Top 5 Third Base in College Softball

1. Tyrina Jones, Duke, .331 BA, 9 2B, 20 HR, 73 RBI, 1.097 OPS

2. Jordan Lynch, Virginia Tech, .434 BA, 16 2B, 4 3B, 46 RBI, 1.319 OPS

3. Bri Alejandre, UCLA, .331 BA, 13 2B, 19 HR, 69 RBI, 1.208 OPS

4. Jaysoni Beachum, Florida State, .381 BA, 7 2B, 7 HR, 54 RBI, 1.121 OPS

5. Gracyn Tucker, Georgia Tech, .381 BA, 12 2B, 18 HR, 58 RBI, 1.212 OPS

Jordan Lynch is the latest star for Virginia Tech, leading the Hokies in batting average and extra-base hits.



Find out who else made position rankings presented by High Level Throwing here: https://t.co/vwe29ADShB@HokiesSoftball | @Jordanlynch24 pic.twitter.com/7F2JbWeHlQ — Softball America (@SoftbalAmerica) April 28, 2026

Tyrina Jones, Duke Blue Devils

Duke's current home run (20) and RBIs leader (73), Tyrina Jones, received the No. 1 spot at third base. The first-place vote comes after not even being considered in the top 15 the month prior.

Jones' bat got hot in April, tallying 12 hits, three of which were multi-hit games, and six home runs. From April 10-17, Jones left the yard in five consecutive contests.

She's averaging .332 with an OPS of 1.097 and a slugging percentage of .766.

Jordan Lynch, Virginia Tech Hokies

In just her sophomore year, Jordan Lynch is leading the Virginia Tech offense in batting average (.434), total bases (144), and extra-base hits (35).

Lynch improved from the No. 5 rank last month to No. 2 in May. In the last 15 games, she has gone 19-for-56 (.339) with nine RBIs and four home runs, guiding the Hokies to a 10-5 record.

Virginia Tech just set a new program single-season doubles record of 100, Lynch contributing 16 to the mix on the year.

𝟏𝟎𝟎 𝐃𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 💥



• New single-season school record

• Third most in Division I#Hokies pic.twitter.com/GwOZW48XJU — Virginia Tech Softball (@HokiesSoftball) April 28, 2026

Bri Alejandre, UCLA Bruins

Bruins' rookie Bri Alejandre fell from No. 1 to No. 3 in the latest third base rankings. However, she leads a heavy-hitting UCLA club in doubles with 13 as a true freshman.

She narrowly trails her teammates, two of the NCAA's best hitters, Megan Grant and Jordan Woolery, in home runs (19) and RBI (69).

On April 24 in Washington, Alejandre went 3-for-4 with two bombs, two runs scored, and three RBIs.